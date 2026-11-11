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European Car Production Relies on Unavoidable Chinese Component Supply

Business

European automotive production is currently sustained by a critical dependence on Chinese component supply chains and manufacturing bases, according to Egor Vasiliev, a PhD in Technical Sciences. While Western conglomerates maintain an outward appearance of stability, their operational viability relies on inputs-ranging from aluminum castings to onboard electronics and microcontrollers-that cannot be sourced within Europe.

Spare parts production
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Spare parts production

The Input Bottleneck

The physical reality of European assembly lines is now tied to Chinese industrial output. Vasiliev asserts that it is currently impossible to manufacture a vehicle in Europe without Chinese components. This systemic integration is the result of a long-term shift: China has led global production volumes since 2009 and market size since 2010, leveraging a strategy of trading market access for technology transfer and maintaining state control over joint ventures.

This dependency extends beyond parts to the capital required for physical expansion. Vasiliev cites the 2019 opening of the Aston Martin plant in Wales for the DBX crossover, noting that the investor plaque credited exclusively Chinese financiers, contradicting public narratives of a purely British industrial revival.

Platform and Powertrain Procurement

The shift in production systems is visible in the procurement of core architectures. Jaguar Land Rover has reportedly acquired a modular platform from the Chinese manufacturer Exeed, rebranding the move as a transition to a "new innovative architecture." Similarly, Mercedes-Benz has moved toward installing Geely engines, utilizing the capacity of a company that already holds a stake in Daimler and controls Volvo.

Systemic Divergence

While European policymakers are implementing protectionist tariffs to shield domestic producers, Vasiliev argues this creates a strategic dead-end. By prioritizing administrative protection over technological execution, European firms are falling behind the high-competition environment of the Chinese market. This gap is evident in the delivery of high-end features: the BYD YangWang U9 hypercar demonstrates advanced suspension and AI integration that exceed current European premium standards.

The resulting industrial trajectory shows China has established the optimal configuration for the next generation of vehicles-treating the car as a "tunable smart gadget" driven by AI-leaving Western manufacturers to follow a production blueprint already operational in China.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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