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Radical plan for the planet: Antalya summit proposal sparks fierce debate over global power grids

Business

The 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Turkey, has shifted its focus from broad decarbonization declarations to the physical imperatives of global electrification. The Turkish presidency has proposed a target to transition more than one-third of all global economic activity to electricity by 2035. With current global electrification levels estimated at 20%, achieving this goal requires more than just the deployment of end-use devices; it demands a massive expansion of grid infrastructure, interconnection, and generation capacity to handle the resulting surge in load.

United Nations
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Tom Page, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
United Nations

The proposal centers on the systemic replacement of direct combustion in transport, heating, and cooking with electrical load. However, this transition creates a critical dependency on the generation mix. Without a corresponding shift in firm capacity toward carbon-free sources, electrification merely shifts emissions from the end-user to the power plant. If the incremental load is met by coal or gas-fired generation, the transition serves as a redistribution of energy markets rather than a climate solution.

Systemic Constraints and Geopolitical Friction

The viability of the Antalya plan is currently constrained by operational realities and geopolitical instability that prioritize reliability over sustainability. Supply chain disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz due to U. S.-Iran tensions and sanctions against Russia have forced several European and Asian economies to revert to high-emission fuels to maintain basic energy security. This trend is reinforced by a policy pivot in the U. S. under the Trump administration toward fossil fuel extraction, while India, South Korea, and Thailand are increasing coal-fired generation to ensure grid stability.

Harvard Professor John Holdren notes that national interests are now openly overriding previous diplomatic hesitations regarding the support of the coal and oil sectors, as governments prioritize dependable supply over green targets.

Load Growth and Infrastructure Dependencies

Two primary drivers are complicating the balance between supply and demand at COP31. First, the global reliance on Chinese manufacturing for renewable energy components creates a strategic dependency; while low-cost Chinese technology lowers the barrier to installing nameplate capacity for wind and solar, it concentrates the supply chain for the energy transition.

Second, the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence is introducing a massive, concentrated load via data centers. These facilities require immense amounts of firm capacity and constant dispatch, threatening to absorb the gains made in renewable generation. To address this, Turkey intends to propose international standards for the sustainable operation of AI to prevent compute-driven load from undermining decarbonization efforts.

These discussions occur as the UN warns that the 1.5°C warming threshold is nearing, underscored by recent disasters such as a glacier collapse in Nepal that killed over 1,450 people. The outcome of COP31 will determine whether global electrification becomes a genuine mechanism for decarbonization or a tool for managing energy dependencies amid systemic geopolitical volatility.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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