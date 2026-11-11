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Russian Coal Exporters Face 55% Railway Capacity Ceiling as Port Costs Double

Business

Russian coal exporters face a tightening physical constraint on their northwestern shipping route, where port transshipment costs have nearly doubled in October 2026. According to data from NEFT Research, terminal service fees rose by $8 to $9 per ton, pushing total handling costs to $15 per ton for large shippers and $20 to $25 per ton for smaller operators handling spot cargoes. This surge in logistics costs, compounded by infrastructure bottlenecks, threatens the economic viability of exports from several major production regions.

Logistics hub
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Logistics hub

The sharp increase in port tariffs is driven by a reallocation of physical coal flows rather than a change in global demand. With southern export routes-specifically those via the Sea of Azov-Black Sea basin and the Taman terminal-facing limitations, exporters have redirected cargo toward the Baltic ports. This shift has intensified competition for terminal capacity, allowing port operators to raise prices. The geographic restructuring of supply is evident in loading volumes: shipments from the Krasnoyarsk Krai to Ust-Luga in September increased by more than 50% compared to August, with year-over-year growth reaching 105.8%.

Railway capacity as the binding constraint

Beyond port fees, the decisive physical constraint lies in railway transport capacity. RZD, the national rail operator, has imposed restrictions on coal shipments directed toward Ust-Luga, with current limits allowing the utilization of only approximately 55% of the required transport capacity. This creates a classic bottleneck: even with favorable global prices and willing buyers, the physical ability to move coal from mines to ports remains severely restricted.

The economic impact on exporters is direct. While the global price for 6,000 kcal thermal coal on Baltic FOB terms rose to $113.5 per ton in late October, the escalating costs of transport and port handling are eroding producer margins. For companies with mines located far from the Baltic coastline-particularly in eastern regions and Krasnoyarsk Krai-exporting via the northwest route risks becoming unprofitable. The table below outlines the key factors affecting exporter financial stability:

Factor Impact on Business
Increased port tariffs Direct reduction in net profit per ton shipped.
RZD transport limits Inability to scale sales or fulfill long-term contracts.
Distance of mines from ports Risk of export suspension for producers in eastern regions due to high logistics costs.

Analysts view the current pressure on Baltic terminals as a temporary phenomenon linked to the redistribution of coal flows. If southern port availability improves, some exporters may revert to established routes, potentially easing demand for northwest terminals and allowing tariffs to normalize. However, in the near term, the Russian coal sector remains constrained by complex logistical issues. The primary risk is that sustained high transport and handling costs may force Russian suppliers to temporarily reduce physical volumes available to the global market, despite the favorable price environment.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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