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AlgiSys Targets Salmon Mortality by Supplying EPA for In-Fish DHA Conversion

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AlgiSys BioSciences is scaling up the production of microalgae-based feed ingredients enriched with eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), with Atlantic salmon farming as its initial target market. The company is leveraging a fermentation process using non-GMO microalgae strains to address specific nutritional gaps in aquaculture diets, moving beyond traditional open-pond or photobioreactor systems.

Сотрудники рыбоперерабатывающего завода за сортировкой свежей рыбы
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Сотрудники рыбоперерабатывающего завода за сортировкой свежей рыбы

This biological shift allows for stricter quality control and production volumes that compete with existing market solutions for docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). The core economic argument rests on the biological conversion within the fish: EPA is identified as the critical input because it can be converted into DHA within the Atlantic salmon. Additionally, the microalgae ingredient contains protein, positioning it not just as an omega-3 source but as a functional substitute or supplement to fishmeal.

The operational logic aims to improve key biological and economic metrics, specifically by lowering the feed conversion ratio and reducing fish mortality. By optimizing these biological stages, AlgiSys expects to enhance overall health and final product quality. To validate these claims quantitatively, the company is planning a series of feeding trials designed to measure the specific impact of the additive on growth rates and organism survival.

Driver of this innovation is the volatility in the physical supply chain for traditional omega-3 sources. External factors, including climate change, overfishing, and supply instability for fish oil, have disrupted the market. Notably, the El Niño phenomenon and catch restrictions on anchovies in Peru have driven up raw material prices and created shortages, creating a market need for alternative inputs.

AlgiSys is currently integrating the product into feeds with a defined inclusion percentage. This strategy is designed to reduce the industry's dependency on wild catch without directly competing with traditional fish oil at this stage. Following its application in salmon diets, the company plans to extend the ingredient to shrimp farming, with long-term goals of entering the markets for human food and pet nutrition.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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