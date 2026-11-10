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Hungary's 2027 Gas Switch Faces Price Barrier as Romanian Costs Outstrip Russian Discounts

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Hungary's objective to eliminate its reliance on Russian natural gas by October 2027 faces a significant financial hurdle, as Romanian supply capacity may be insufficient and substantially more expensive than existing Russian contracts. While Budapest intends to use Romania as a primary alternative to meet European Union diversification mandates, the shift risks imposing a heavy burden on the national budget due to the disparity between preferential long-term contracts and current European market rates.

Газпром, строительство газопровода
Photo: Официальный сайт ОАО Газпром
Газпром, строительство газопровода

Sergey Pikin, Director of the Energy Development Fund, notes that while technical adjustments to the Romanian gas transmission system are manageable, the primary obstacle is pricing. Russia has provided Hungary, Serbia, and Slovakia with fuel under preferential terms; in contrast, commercial gas on European hubs currently reaches levels around $1,200 per thousand cubic meters. Romania is unlikely to mirror these discounted rates, instead pricing exports according to the prevailing commercial market.

Systemic Constraints and EU Mandates

The drive toward diversification is described by Pikin as a political requirement from Brussels rather than an economic optimization. Although some member states, including Slovakia, have attempted to challenge these energy policies in court, the EU directives remain binding. This political pressure forces countries to seek alternatives even when they are economically disadvantageous.

The urgency is further compounded by concerns over the current fill levels of European underground gas storage, which pushes nations to secure any available volume to mitigate winter risks. For Hungary, this transition extends beyond the pipeline, as domestic refineries will require significant infrastructure investment to adapt to new supply chains.

The fragmented nature of the current global gas market is highlighted by diverging trends: while EU members are forced into costly diversification, other regions continue to optimize for cost. For instance, gas flows to Turkey reached record levels in early November, underscoring a persistent demand for Russian feedstock outside the direct reach of EU sanctions. This creates a stark regional divide in fuel costs, where the price of gas is determined more by geopolitical alignment and delivery method than by the intrinsic value of the commodity.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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