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German Salt Caverns: Why Below-60% Storage Fill Did Not Trigger Supply Risk

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European underground gas storage (UGS) facilities recorded a daily withdrawal record on November 6, with 430 million cubic meters (m³) of gas extracted from the network. According to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE), cited by Gazprom, this figure exceeds the previous peak for this date by 23.9%, or 83 million m³, which was set on November 6, 2024.

Диспетчерский центр энергетической системы
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Диспетчерский центр энергетической системы

The physical constraint driving this surge is the balance between seasonal demand and inventory levels. Germany exhibited the most extreme deviation, with daily withdrawals exceeding the previous record for the day by 58.7%. This volume corresponds to a deficit of 37 million m³ compared to prior maximums. Consequently, German storage fill levels dropped below 60%, a threshold not observed in early November throughout the entire historical record.

Since the start of the withdrawal season on October 28, European UGS facilities have released 2.14 billion m³ of gas. This amount represents 4.2% of the total 50.46 billion m³ injected during the summer fill period. The current average daily withdrawal rate has approached 200 million m³.

Inventory levels reveal the tightness of the system. The European Union entered the winter season with the lowest recorded fill rate since 2011: 74.96%, equivalent to 80.11 billion m³. By November 6, this level had decreased to 72.98%, or 77.97 billion m³. In Germany, the fill rate fell from 61.75% (14.41 billion m³) on October 27 to 59.54% (13.89 billion m³) on November 6.

Operational Resilience and Weather Constraints

Despite the abnormal withdrawal rates, the current inventory state is not considered critical, provided that external gas supplies remain stable. However, risk exposure increases with any sharp spikes in demand. Germany's position is somewhat mitigated by the physical characteristics of its storage infrastructure: approximately 62.5% of its active capacity consists of salt caverns. These high-manuverability facilities maintain stable production rates even as reserves deplete, unlike reservoirs which may face pressure-related constraints.

The primary drivers for elevated withdrawals include the onset of the heating season, falling temperatures, and gas market prices that currently exceed the cost of storage during the injection phase. A significant operational factor is the reduction in wind generation. As wind speeds drop, renewable output declines, forcing a higher share of load to be met by gas-fired thermal power plants, thereby increasing fuel consumption.

Medium-range weather forecasts from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) indicate an intensified disturbance in the Northern Hemisphere stratospheric polar vortex in early November. The zonal westerly wind speed at 30 km altitude has dropped to 2 m/s, far below the norm of 26 m/s. If this anomaly propagates into the troposphere over the next two to six weeks, it could weaken the Atlantic westerly jet stream and promote the formation of blocking anticyclones. For Northern, Central, and Eastern Europe, this scenario points to a high probability of persistent, abnormal cold weather during late November and December.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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