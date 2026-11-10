Kazakhstan's Oil Exports to Germany Halt Despite Full Production Capacity

Kazakhstan cannot resume oil exports to Germany before the end of 2026, the country's Ministry of Energy has officially confirmed. Current delivery schedules for November and December contain no shipments bound for Europe. The halt is not a result of insufficient crude production or storage capacity in Kazakhstan, but rather a hard physical constraint on the transit route: the pipeline infrastructure controlled by Russia remains unavailable for this specific flow.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Подводный трубопровод

The Physical Constraint: Transit Capacity vs. Production

The disruption began in May 2026 when flows via the Druzhba (Friendship) pipeline were suspended. The official citation was "technical constraints on the transit side.” This is a critical distinction. Kazakhstan's ability to extract and prepare crude is not in question; the bottleneck is the conveyance mechanism.

Astana has formally requested clarification from the Russian Ministry of Energy regarding two potential physical solutions:

Restoring direct pumpage through the Druzhba pipeline to German refineries.

Enabling loading of the crude at the Russian port of Ust-Luga for maritime export.

Until the Russian side grants permission and resolves the stated technical barriers, the crude physically cannot reach the German market. This is not a matter of price or contract negotiation; it is a logistical blockage at the transit stage.

Supply Balances and Market Impact

For the German refinery at Schwedt, Kazakh crude serves as the primary substitute for Russian supply. In 2025, Kazakhstan successfully delivered 2.1 million tons of oil via the Druzhba pipeline to meet this demand. The 2026 target was to expand this deliverable supply to 3 million tons.

The current disruption has created a significant deficit in the annual supply plan:

Period Volume (Millions of Tons) Status January — April 1.02 Delivered May — October 0 Suspended November — December 0 Not Scheduled

With the second half of the year already lost to the transit halt, the annual export volume to Germany stands at only one-third of the initial target. This forces Kazakhstan to seek alternative sales channels or utilize storage facilities, reducing immediate export revenue. The situation underscores a structural vulnerability in Central Asian energy exports: even with available crude and domestic processing capacity, physical access to global markets remains contingent on the operational status and political willingness of transit infrastructure operators.