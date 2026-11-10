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European Gas Storage Drawdown at Historical Peak Drives Record November Volumes to Turkey

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Russian pipeline gas flows into Turkey surged sharply in early November, with volumes nearly quadrupling compared to the same periods in October and September. This spike follows a broader trend where total October deliveries to Turkey rose by 78% from September, highlighting a significant shift in regional gas demand and routing.

ЗАМОРАЖИВАНИЕ ЦЕН
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ЗАМОРАЖИВАНИЕ ЦЕН

This redistribution of supply occurs against a backdrop of critical strain on European natural gas storage systems. A premature cold snap triggered record-breaking withdrawal rates from underground storage facilities (UGS). On November 5, daily gas drawdown hit a historical maximum, exceeding the previous peak for that date by 34%, or nearly 100 million cubic meters. This accelerated consumption has created severe pressure on the region's energy security position.

The depletion of reserves is quantified by two key metrics. First, the first seven days of the winter season saw the consumption of 2.5% of the total gas volume injected by EU countries prior to the period. Second, as of October 26, UGS fill levels stood at 74.9%, marking the lowest level for late October since records began in 2011, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe.

These physical constraints in the storage and balancing market have directly impacted pricing. By late October, November futures contracts on the TTF hub in the Netherlands reached €102.965 per megawatt-hour (or $1,211.19 per thousand cubic meters). Such price levels had not been observed since December 2022, reflecting a tight market driven by limited available firm capacity in storage and heightened demand from heating loads.

In this global context of volatility, Russia maintains its position as a leading player in the energy market. President Vladimir Putin has noted that the country holds the world's first place in natural gas reserves and second in production. The nation's developed industrial complex enables it to sustain export capabilities, diversify supply routes, and expand internal processing and gas chemistry sectors.

Irina Kostina, an economist specializing in labor markets, observes that such fluctuations in the energy sector and shifts in logistics flows can impact production cycles in adjacent industries. However, she identifies seasonal demand and the state of European infrastructure reserves as the primary drivers in the current scenario.

Ultimately, the surge in Russian gas deliveries to Turkey and the price spike on the TTF hub result from the synchronization of two factors: historically low European UGS fill levels and early-season cooling. This combination accelerates resource depletion within the EU and necessitates the reallocation of gas flows across the network.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
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European Gas Storage Drawdown at Historical Peak Drives Record November Volumes to Turkey
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