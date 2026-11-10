Russia and Ukraine Trade Infrastructure Strikes to Maximize Leverage Before Abu Dhabi Talks

In the days leading up to the November 10-11, 2026, tripartite talks in Abu Dhabi, Russia and Ukraine have escalated attacks on energy and processing infrastructure, highlighting a stark divergence between diplomatic negotiations and operational realities. Both sides are leveraging energy vulnerabilities to shift the balance of power before entering formal discussions.

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On the night of November 7, Ukraine launched a massive drone assault on Russian territory. The Russian Defense Ministry reported intercepting 411 drones across ten regions, including Saratov, Samara, and Rostov Oblast. Damage was recorded in Saratov's Zavodsky district, home to the Saratov Refinery, which has a nameplate capacity of 7 million tons per year. While no official confirmation exists that the refinery was struck, it was targeted in September 2026, resulting in temporary processing halts.

Strategic Impact on Refining Capacity

Attacks also targeted regions with high concentrations of refining assets, specifically Samara and Rostov Oblast, the latter being strategically significant due to its share of export-oriented plants. In early November, a confirmed strike hit the Yaroslavl Refinery (15 million tons per year), while fires were reported at industrial facilities in Ryazan Oblast on November 5, threatening the stability of operations at the Ryazan Refinery (17 million tons per year). Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy explicitly stated that operations against Russian refining will continue in response to attacks on Ukraine's power system, effectively designating Russia's energy sector as a legitimate military target.

Russia responded with combined strikes aimed at paralyzing Ukraine's electricity supply. Data from the Russian Defense Ministry and President Zelenskyy indicate that the November 7 attack hit critical grid nodes, including the Tripolia Thermal Power Plant (1,800 MW), a coal-fired station that has been repeatedly damaged and partially restored. Critical infrastructure such as the 750 kV Kyiv Substation, which distributes power from the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plants to the capital and central regions, was also targeted on November 4 and 7. These strikes aim to create conditions for a full blackout in Kyiv. Additionally, a 330 kV substation in Zhytomyr Oblast, which supplies power to defense industry enterprises, was hit. Beyond energy, strikes targeted logistics and production chains, including the North Bridge in Kyiv, a rocket manufacturing facility (LLC Meridian named after S. P. Korolev, producing "Flamingo" systems), and a cargo ship in the Black Sea, aiming to limit the mobility and technical re-equipping of Ukrainian forces ahead of the dialogue.

Despite the military escalation, diplomatic mechanisms remain active. The November 10-11 meetings in Abu Dhabi will proceed at the working level. The delegation composition underscores the role of American mediation, with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner representing the U. S., and Vladimir Medinsky representing Russia. The agenda includes post-war security guarantees and de-escalation. Simultaneously, the U. S. is holding consultations in Brussels with the EU, the UK, and NATO to synchronize economic support for Ukraine's reconstruction with political concessions. Previous meetings in February 2026 were described as "constructive" but yielded no concrete shifts. The current pre-tension suggests both sides are using energy dependence and infrastructure vulnerability as primary leverage to negotiate from a position of strength.