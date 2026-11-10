Nissan Rebrands Chinese N7 as Primera EV for Philippines

Nissan has launched sales of the Primera EV in the Philippines, marking the return of a nameplate last seen in European markets in 2008. However, this is not a resurrection of the previous gasoline-powered sedan but rather a rebranded export version of the Nissan N7, an electric vehicle developed by the Dongfeng Nissan joint venture in China. The move highlights a structural shift in global automotive strategy, where Japanese brands are increasingly leveraging Chinese manufacturing capabilities and component supply chains to compete in Southeast Asian markets.

Photo: Own work by Carlos Valenzuela, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Nissan Versa

Strategic Repositioning and Market Entry

The original Nissan Primera was a mid-size sedan produced between 1990 and 2008, known for reliability in markets such as Europe and Russia. The reintroduction of the name for a battery-electric vehicle (BEV) represents a specific branding strategy: attaching established global equity to newly manufactured Chinese hardware. This allows the brand to access the trust associated with its legacy nameplate while mitigating the consumer skepticism that often accompanies vehicles originating from Chinese manufacturers in emerging markets.

The unit arriving in the Philippines is the pre-facelift version of the N7. In China, the N7 has already received updates, including semi-flush door handles and lidar for autonomous driving features. By shipping the earlier configuration, Nissan prioritizes speed to market over technological parity with the domestic Chinese spec. For the Philippine business-class sedan segment, this configuration is still competitive, offering a full-size electric alternative without the wait times or supply chain complexities associated with imports from other regions.

Technical Configuration and Risk Allocation

The Primera EV is a large vehicle with a 2,915 mm wheelbase, positioning it directly against business-class sedans. However, the technical specification offered in the Philippines is narrower than that available in China, reflecting a risk management approach to export logistics and pricing.

Powertrain: A single front-axle electric motor producing 218 hp.

A single front-axle electric motor producing 218 hp. Battery: 58 kWh capacity.

58 kWh capacity. Range: Up to 500 km under the NEDC cycle. Real-world driving typically reduces this range to approximately 350-400 km.

Up to 500 km under the NEDC cycle. Real-world driving typically reduces this range to approximately 350-400 km. Dimensions: 4,930 mm length with a 145 mm ground clearance, standard for urban sedans.

In the domestic Chinese market, buyers can opt for a more powerful 285 hp variant or a larger 71 kWh battery. Nissan has chosen to offer a single, balanced configuration for export, simplifying the supply chain and inventory management for the regional distributor. This reduces operational risk for the manufacturer by limiting SKU complexity in a new market.

Pricing and Equipment Strategy

To minimize consumer decision friction, Nissan offers a single trim level that is fully loaded. This "all-inclusive” approach includes a panoramic glass roof, a 15.6-inch multimedia display, front seats with heating, ventilation, and massage functions, and a full suite of safety systems, including adaptive cruise control and surround-view cameras. By bundling these features, the manufacturer removes the need for customers to pay extra for options, making the value proposition transparent and competitive against European electric sedans, which often command higher prices for similar levels of equipment.

The launch price is set at 2,099,000 Philippine pesos, approximately 2.7 million rubles at current exchange rates. With introductory discounts, the effective price drops to around 2.6 million rubles. This pricing undercuts many comparable European EVs, leveraging the cost advantages of the Chinese production base to secure market share in Southeast Asia.

The launch of the Primera EV is indicative of a broader trend: China is becoming the primary production hub for global automakers. The Dongfeng Nissan joint venture has already announced plans to export other models, including hybrid pickup trucks and crossovers, to Latin America, the Middle East, and Oceania. This signals that in the coming years, more vehicles bearing Japanese and European badging will originate from Chinese factories, fundamentally altering the flow of automotive trade and the structure of global brand equity.