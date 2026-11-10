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Power of Siberia records signal operational ceiling, not surplus

Business

Gazprom recorded a new all-time high for daily natural gas deliveries to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline. This marked the fourth record-breaking day for the month and the sixth since the beginning of 2026, indicating that the infrastructure is operating at its maximum technical capacity.

Газпром, Газопровод «Сила Сибири»
Photo: Официальный сайт ОАО Газпром
Газпром, Газопровод «Сила Сибири»

The Power of Siberia pipeline, a nearly 3,000-kilometer artery, connects the Chayandinskoye field in Yakutia and the Kovyktinskoye field in the Irkutsk region to the Chinese border. The frequency of these new highs reflects the physical limits of the current system rather than a surplus of available flow. The trajectory of record-setting deliveries has accelerated significantly:

  • January saw two record days;
  • July added one record day;
  • November has already produced four record days.

This intensification aligns with the contractual obligation to increase annual deliveries to 44 billion cubic meters under the agreement with China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC). Currently, Gazprom is maximizing the utilization of the existing pipeline's design capacity to meet these growing volume requirements.

Strategic realignment and system constraints

The shift in gas flow direction serves distinct economic functions for both parties. For Russia, it secures stable foreign currency inflows and diversifies export markets, a critical adjustment as supplies to Europe have declined. For China, the increased volumes underpin the energy security of its industrial sector and support household heating demands during the winter season.

However, the ability to further scale exports is constrained by the existing infrastructure. While daily records demonstrate efficient operation of the current pipeline, significant volume increases beyond the current threshold require expanded transport corridors. The construction of Power of Siberia 2 remains the key project for breaking this physical ceiling. Until the second line is operational, Gazprom must optimize the operating regimes of the active pipeline to extract the maximum possible flow within its technical boundaries.

"Supplies via Power of Siberia are being made within the framework of the long-term contract between Gazprom and CNPC. The increase in volumes is proceeding in accordance with the requests of the Chinese side and the technical capabilities of the gas transport system,” the company noted.

The consistent string of records signals a complete reorientation of gas flows toward the East, where demand remains stable despite broader economic fluctuations, pushing the existing infrastructure to its operational limits.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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