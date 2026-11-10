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Khor Mor field operations halted: infrastructure collapse triggered severe power grid instability

Business

Gas production at the Khor Mor field in Iraqi Kurdistan has come to a complete standstill following a drone strike on November 8. The incident, which targeted a gas storage facility and ignited a fire still burning at the site, has severed the primary fuel supply for the region's power grid, removing approximately 2.8 gigawatts of generation capacity from service.

Damaged gas pipeline
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Damaged gas pipeline

The halt exposes a critical structural vulnerability in Kurdistan's energy system: the grid is heavily dependent on local gas supply rather than diversified fuel sources or interconnection reserves. According to the Kurdistan Regional Ministry of Electricity, the loss of feedstock from Khor Mor directly impacts roughly 2,000 megawatts of power generation, which serves internal regional demand. Operator Dana Gas confirmed the production stoppage, noting that the drone attack struck the storage infrastructure, triggering the ongoing fire.

While Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi reported no casualties and stated that site personnel were evacuated to shelters, the operational impact on the power sector is immediate and severe. The Khor Mor field had been operating with stable positive momentum prior to this latest incident, reaching production levels of 19.8 million cubic meters per day. However, this level of output is now lost to the grid.

Regional authorities have classified the attack as a "terrorist act," though no group has claimed responsibility. This event follows a pattern of instability in the region's energy infrastructure. In July of this year, production at Khor Mor was suspended due to rising security threats. In November of the previous year, a similar strike caused a collapse in power supply, cutting off up to 80% of the autonomy's generation capacity. These repeated disruptions to a single, critical node in the supply chain highlight the fragility of the regional energy balance and the risks they pose to long-term investment and operational reliability.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
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