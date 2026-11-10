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Murmansk Port Resumes Pig Iron Exports with 10-Day Longer Routes and Double Freight Costs

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Murmansk Sea Trade Port has commenced pig iron transshipment, marking the first such operation since 1996. This logistical pivot represents a forced adaptation to severe maritime risks in the Black Sea region, redirecting Russian metal exports through Arctic routes to maintain access to global markets.

Murmansk
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Murmansk

The shift is driven by a documented escalation in shipping hazards south of the Bosphorus. According to data from the analytics firm Ambrey, approximately 700 aerial attacks have been recorded in the Black Sea since the start of the year. These conditions have disrupted the primary export corridor via Novorossiysk, where the last pig iron shipment departed in late July. With Black Sea infrastructure exposed and Baltic ports operating at saturation, exporters have turned to the Arctic as the only viable alternative for moving heavy industrial goods.

Physical Constraints and Logistics

The transition to Murmansk required immediate physical modifications to port infrastructure to handle the specific characteristics of pig iron. Specialized buckets and powerful electromagnets were installed to load metal from rail wagons, a capability not previously standard for the port's operations. The initial shipment consisted of 65,000 tons, transported via more than 180 rail wagons from the Urals. This cargo is presumed to be bound for the Turkish market, as direct exports of Russian pig iron to the European Union have been prohibited since the beginning of the current year.

The physical route to the buyer now carries a significant economic premium. According to estimates from Argus, freight rates for transport from Murmansk to Turkey are nearly double those of Black Sea tariffs. The voyage via the northern route averages 10 days longer than the traditional Black Sea path. These logistical bottlenecks result in an estimated additional cost of up to $100 per ton of raw material when combining rail and maritime transport expenses.

Market Impact and Supply Continuity

Global supply dynamics for pig iron are being strained by these route changes. Russia, alongside Ukraine and Brazil, remains one of the world's three largest exporters of the critical steelmaking input. Data from the platform Signal indicates that steel loading volumes in the Black Sea region dropped by 65% year-over-year in the third quarter, reflecting the broader disruption to regional trade flows.

Industry observers note that while the shift demonstrates operational adaptability, it introduces long-term planning uncertainties. Yuruk Izik, an analyst, points to deep-seated infrastructure limitations, noting that decades of established logistics networks for rail and port handling are difficult to reconfigure rapidly. For now, the Murmansk route operates as a pilot project; decisions on making these Arctic shipments a regular feature of the supply chain will depend on the efficiency assessments of these initial trial runs.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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