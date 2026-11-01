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Cybertruck Sales Fall 48% as SpaceX Props Up Demand Before Shutdown

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Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced the official shutdown of Cybertruck production at the Gigafactory in Texas, with output ending by mid-2027. This decision marks a decisive shift in the company's industrial priorities, reallocating manufacturing resources from a struggling pickup truck line toward the development and scaling of autonomous vehicle technology.

Tesla Cybertruck
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Tesla Cybertruck

The end of the Cybertruck line is driven by a mismatch between market demand and production capacity utilization. Despite a 2019 launch and aggressive marketing, the vehicle failed to capture share in the U. S. pickup market, a segment dominated by internal combustion engine rivals from Ford and General Motors. Sales data reveals a steep decline in consumer interest: deliveries stood at 38,965 units in 2024, falling 48% to 20,237 units in 2025. This volume falls short of Musk's initial internal target of 250,000 units annually, indicating that demand was insufficient to justify the high fixed costs of maintaining the production line. The shortfall was so significant that internal corporate procurement had to props up the numbers; SpaceX, Tesla's affiliate, purchased $131 million worth of Cybertrucks in 2025, acting as an artificial anchor for a product that lacked external market traction.

Structural and Regulatory Bottlenecks

Industry analysts, including Felipe Munoz, characterize the failure as systemic within the electric pickup segment, which has failed to gain broad acceptance among U. S. truck owners who remain attached to traditional drivetrains. Beyond market resistance, Tesla faced significant technical and regulatory hurdles that impeded expansion. Since deliveries began in late 2023, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has initiated 11 recalls, citing both software defects and physical mechanical failures. These recurring quality control issues signal persistent bottlenecks in the vehicle's production process and component reliability.

Furthermore, the vehicle's design created an absolute barrier to export expansion. The Cybertruck's angular geometry and ultra-hard stainless steel exoskeleton violated strict European pedestrian safety standards, making certification for the EU market impossible. Consequently, Tesla was unable to utilize the Cybertruck as a global platform to dilute its production costs, locking the vehicle into a limited domestic market where it failed to achieve scale.

Pivot to Autonomous Capacity

With the Cybertruck line winding down, Tesla is redirecting its industrial focus toward the Cybercab, a two-seater autonomous taxi designed without a steering wheel or pedals. Musk described the transition as the end of an era, positioning the Cybertruck as a completed technological testing platform for the next phase of autonomous operations. The company is now concentrating its capital and engineering resources on three core objectives: building a global network of autonomous ride-hailing services, scaling the production of the Cybercab, and expanding its driverless fleet. Current manufacturing estimates suggest the Cybercab production line has a capacity of up to 125,000 units per year, and the service is already in pilot operation in Austin, Texas.

However, this transition introduces new regulatory and execution risks. NHTSA has opened an inquiry into the Cybercab, questioning the validity of its self-certification process given the absence of traditional driver controls. As autonomous vehicles currently constitute only a small fraction of Tesla's total fleet, experts caution that the Cybercab may not quickly offset the production loss from the Cybertruck discontinuation, leaving Tesla in a transitional phase where it must prove that its new autonomous product can achieve the volume and regulatory acceptance that eluded its most controversial pickup.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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