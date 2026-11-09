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Boeing delivery timeline slips further: major carrier forced to extend reliance on aging fleet

Business

Boeing has missed the delivery window for its flagship wide-body aircraft, the 777-9, forcing Lufthansa to retain its aging Airbus A340-300 fleet longer than planned. The German carrier was notified that the aircraft, originally slated for arrival in early 2027, will not join its inventory until at least the second quarter of 2027, a timeline that remains uncertain. This delay extends the operational gap in Lufthansa's long-haul capacity, a problem rooted in a seven-year slip in the Boeing 777X program, which was initially targeted for commercial entry in 2020.

Emirates.b777-300.a6-emv.arp lhr
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Emirates.b777-300.a6-emv.arp.jpg: Arpingstonederivative work: Altair78 (talk), https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Emirates.b777-300.a6-emv.arp lhr

The immediate operational constraint is the inability to retire the A340-300, a four-engine aircraft that consumes significantly more fuel and incurs higher maintenance costs than the modern trijet. Lufthansa Group CEO Carsten Spohr has identified the retention of these older airframes as a forced measure to maintain service frequency. To manage the capacity shortfall without cutting routes, the carrier is executing a fleet rebalancing strategy. This involves delaying the phase-out of the A340s until specific 777-9 deliveries are physically received and incorporating Boeing 787s originally allocated to Austrian Airlines into the Frankfurt hub network to cover key long-haul sectors.

Certification Bottlenecks

The delay is driven by technical deficiencies identified during the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification process. The core issue lies in the GE9X engine assembly. Engineers must resolve seal integrity problems within the powerplants. These mechanical flaws currently block the completion of Extended Range Twin Engine Operations (ETOPS) testing. ETOPS certification is a hard requirement for the 777-9 to operate on transoceanic routes where the aircraft must be able to divert to a suitable alternate airport without landing, given the distance from the nearest runway. Until the engine design is corrected and the FAA approves the aircraft for these long-range, remote-area operations, the fleet cannot be delivered for commercial long-haul service.

As the launch customer for the 777-9 with an order for 20 aircraft, Lufthansa faces a structural mismatch between its planned schedule and its actual available capacity. The airline projects receiving fewer than ten new wide-bodies by the end of 2027. This volume is insufficient to fully offset the retirement of the older fleet, resulting in a persistent capacity deficit on its longest routes. The situation highlights a systemic bottleneck in U. S. aviation supply chains, where post-incident regulatory scrutiny and persistent technical hurdles continue to throttle the introduction of next-generation, fuel-efficient aircraft into the market.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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