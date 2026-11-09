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The Oresund biological deficit: deeper structural shifts triggered a collapse of historical scale

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For three centuries, the herring of the Öresund strait between Denmark and Sweden was the biological and economic engine of Northern Europe. But a new analysis of archival data from 1200 to 1650 reveals how a stable biological base was overwhelmed by a convergence of climatic shocks, infrastructure loss, and market shifts. The collapse was not merely a story of overfishing; it was a failure of the entire production cycle, from larval survival to processing capacity.

Herring catch
Photo: Pravda.ru by Roman Belyaev, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Herring catch

According to research published on Earth. com by an international team of scientists, the peak of the fishery occurred between 1524 and 1570. During this window, harvest volumes averaged 55,000 tons annually. In a medieval economy where salted herring was a staple protein source, these figures represented a massive extraction of biological capital. The data indicates that by the late 16th century, the population had been depleted to just 41-51% of its maximum sustainable level. The harvest rate exceeded the species' natural reproductive rate, creating a biological deficit that external factors then prevented from recovering.

The Mechanism of Collapse

While overfishing set the stage, the final disruption of the supply chain was driven by environmental and social constraints that halted the biological and industrial cycle. Rudy Voss, a fisheries economist, identifies four specific drivers that broke the link between the stock and the market.

  • Larval Mortality from Climate: The onset of the Little Ice Age lowered water temperatures, directly reducing the survival rate of herring larvae. Even if adult fish were present, the next generation could not form, breaking the reproductive cycle.
  • Infrastructure Loss: The migration of coastal sand dunes destroyed the shoreline facilities essential for processing and salting the catch. Without the ability to preserve the biological yield, the economic utility of the fish vanished.
  • Labor Restriction: The serfdom reforms in the early 17th century restricted the flow of cheap labor required for the intensive processing and fishing operations, raising the cost of production.
  • Market Substitution: Cheaper herring from the North Sea entered the market, undermining the price advantage of the Öresund product. Local producers could not compete on cost once their biological and logistical advantages eroded.

The result was a near-total cessation of the trade. Harvest volumes comparable to those of the 16th century did not reappear in the region until the 1950s-a gap of almost four centuries.

Modern Implications for the Baltic Stock

The historical precedent mirrors the current status of the West Baltic spring-spawning herring. Scientists warn that these stocks have fallen outside safe biological limits. The recommendation from the scientific community is a complete halt to harvesting to allow the population to recover its biological base.

Rudy Voss emphasizes that modern management must account for the full production cycle. "To prevent such crises, comprehensive management is required. We must consider not only the amount of fish in the nets, but also climate change, the state of infrastructure, and the economic situation of fishing communities," he noted.

For the modern market, the lesson is clear: biological capacity dictates economic supply. When the reproductive cycle is disrupted by climate and when the processing infrastructure fails, the product disappears from the market regardless of consumer demand. The Öresund collapse demonstrates that a biological resource cannot be sustained by financial incentive alone if the underlying ecological and operational conditions are broken.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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