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Europe dairy farms facing permanent decline: biological limits redefined the industry future

Business

The European Union's dairy sector is entering a phase of biological contraction that is set to outlast the current price correction. According to a forecast from the U. S. Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS), the number of dairy cows in the EU-27 is projected to fall to 18.8 million head by early 2027, a 1% decline from 2026 levels. This reduction in the biological base drives a corresponding 0.3% drop in total milk production to 149 million tonnes, reversing the growth trajectory seen in 2025 and 2026.

Cows on the pasture
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Cows on the pasture

Biological Constraints and Feed Scarcity

The driver of this culling is not merely financial but agronomic. In 2026, a combination of declining profitability and feed shortages forced producers to reduce herd sizes. The biological cycle of pasture-based production was disrupted by prolonged heat and water deficits across Western and Central Europe. These climatic conditions halted grass growth and degraded the quality of silage corn, directly limiting the forage available for lactating animals. For many farmers, the cessation of herd growth and the subsequent culling of cows became a necessary response to a physical shortage of feed resources rather than a purely economic choice.

Market Volatility and Profitability Squeeze

The economic pressure is compounded by a sharp reversal in farm-gate prices. While milk prices peaked at a record €52.50 per 100 kg in 2025, the market saw a steep decline beginning in the third quarter of that year. By August 2026, the average price had fallen to €42.20 per 100 kg. This represents a 21% drop compared to August 2025 and sits 10% below the 2021-2025 average. This price volatility has narrowed the competitive gap with global rivals; in July 2026, EU prices remained 18% higher than New Zealand's and 29% above U. S. levels, but rising costs for energy and fertilizers continue to compress margins against falling output prices.

Structural Restructuring and Sector Risks

The impact of these conditions is unevenly distributed, signaling a forced restructuring of the industry. Smaller and less efficient farms are bearing the brunt of the herd reductions, while larger, professionally managed operations maintain their stock. In Central and Eastern Europe, gains in per-animal productivity have been insufficient to offset the aggregate loss in herd numbers. Additional risks further strain the sector, including stringent EU environmental regulations, labor shortages, and disease outbreaks. The bluetongue virus in Western Europe has disrupted calving schedules, while the high workload coupled with uncertain profits is driving young specialists out of the profession, leading to a reduction in the total number of dairy farms across several member states.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
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