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Significant hydrocarbon deposit identified off Egypt coast in Mediterranean Sea

Business

Exploratory drilling in the Mediterranean Sea off Egypt's coast has yielded a gas discovery that directly addresses a critical operational bottleneck in the country's power and industrial supply chain. The Nasim-1X well, operated by Petrobel in a consortium with Eni and Woodside, identified a 15-meter thick hydrocarbon pay zone in the Taiba block.

Port Said, Egypt, Mediterranean Sea 4
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Vyacheslav Argenberg, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Port Said, Egypt, Mediterranean Sea 4

Preliminary estimates place recoverable reserves at approximately 5.7 billion cubic meters (200 billion cubic feet). For an energy system strained by recent shortfalls in domestic production, this volume represents a tangible addition to the firm supply base. While exact daily production rates remain pending final technical testing, the discovery provides immediate physical value by offering a new source of fuel to replace expensive imported liquefied natural gas used for thermal generation and industrial processes.

Integration and Operational Velocity

The primary advantage of the Taiba discovery lies in the speed at which it can be brought online to stabilize grid load. Rather than requiring greenfield infrastructure, operators plan to connect the well to the existing national gas network via a 22-kilometer pipeline leading to the main trunk line. This approach minimizes capital expenditure timelines and reduces the time lag between discovery and dispatchable supply.

This rapid integration is particularly significant given Egypt's recent experience with supply deficits that forced the country to procure high-cost fuel abroad, increasing currency outflows and putting pressure on industrial competitiveness. By tapping this nearby reserve, Cairo can directly offset imported volumes, thereby improving the balance of payments and reducing the input cost pressures that contribute to inflationary trends in the industrial sector.

The resumption of such activity also signals a shift in the regional investment environment. According to Egypt's Ministry of Petroleum, the success of the Nasim-1X well is a direct result of the government's recent moves to settle outstanding debts with foreign energy partners. This has restored confidence among international operators, who had previously hesitated to commit to exploration due to payment risks. The discovery serves as evidence that improved financial compliance can unlock dormant potential in the Mediterranean basin, offering a reliable pathway for stabilizing the country's energy mix.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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