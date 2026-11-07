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Record-low reserves in Europe: energy buffers hit critical levels ahead of winter frost

Business

European gas infrastructure entered the 2026/2027 heating season with the lowest recorded level of storage fill, creating a physical constraint on supply flexibility. According to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE), cited by PAO Gazprom, underground storage facilities in the EU stood at 74.96% fullness (80.11 billion cubic meters) as of late October, the lowest baseline observed in GIE records.

Gazprom, TurkStream
Photo: The official website of JSC Gazprom
Gazprom, TurkStream

This low starting position has forced a rapid increase in daily drawdown. On November 5, 2026, withdrawals reached 380 million cubic meters, a 34% increase over the same date in 2024 (290 million cubic meters). This surge is driven by two distinct operational factors: an early onset of cold weather triggering immediate heating demand, and market arbitrage, where current spot prices exceed the costs associated with storage injections, making extraction economically rational for operators.

While the current drawdown rate of 3.4% of injected volume remains within operational limits, the thin buffer reduces the system's resilience against extreme temperature spikes. This physical reality aligns with earlier assessments by Gazprom regarding the heightened complexity of the European heating season.

Turkey: Supply Growth Amidst Contract Negotiations

In contrast to the European focus on storage depletion, Turkey is managing a sharp increase in physical gas imports from Russia despite ongoing diplomatic pressure. Data from Gazprom indicates that gas imports into Turkey in the first five days of November 2026 were nearly four times higher than monthly averages for September and October. Total October deliveries rose 78% compared to September.

This volume increase coincides with public statements by Turkish Energy Minister Alparsan Bayraktar, who cited the "extreme high cost" of Russian gas as a primary driver for the country's "Milli Enerji 2040" strategy. Bayraktar emphasized the need to diversify supply sources, including liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States and increased domestic Black Sea shelf production.

The divergence between stated policy goals and physical flow data suggests a strategic negotiation dynamic. Russian gas contract prices, linked to a basket of oil products via the BOTAS mechanism, remain volatile. With key supply agreements set to expire at the end of 2026, Ankara's rhetoric on diversification serves as leverage for renewal talks. However, the immediate reliance on Russian pipeline gas demonstrates that short-term dependence persists despite long-term diversification efforts.

According to the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK), Russia's share of Turkey's gas imports fell to 26.05% in August 2026, down from Iran's share of 33.01%. This shift reflects a broader strategic move to reduce reliance on any single supplier, even as physical flows from Russia remain significant in the immediate term.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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