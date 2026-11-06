Kazakhstan Introduces Chinese WZ-350 Engine to Remotorize Russian Light Aviation

Kazakhstan-based Aviotechnobsluzhvanie has introduced the Tianshan WZ-350, a Chinese free-turbine gas turbine engine, to the Russian market. While currently configured for ground and marine applications, the unit is being positioned as a potential powerplant for Russian light aviation, specifically helicopters and trainer aircraft.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Mechanics service a jet aircraft engine in the hangar

The immediate operational status of the WZ-350 is limited to installation on tracked vehicles and watercraft. According to Azamat Akhmetov, Deputy General Director of Aviotechnobsluzhvanie, the company is prepared to initiate aviation certification for the engine, but this process is contingent on demonstrated commercial interest from Russian operators. The core production stage here is not yet delivery to the aviation sector, but rather the availability of a certified component for existing airframes.

The WZ-350 delivers 350 horsepower (257 kW) and spins at a maximum of 41,000 rpm. Structurally, the design mirrors the Soviet GtD-350 turbine, originally developed in the 1960s by the Izotov Design Bureau and previously mass-produced in Poland by PZL-Rzeszow. This lineage suggests a mature design architecture adapted for current manufacturing capabilities in China.

A more significant capacity shift is anticipated in 2027 with the release of the Tianshan WZ-450, a turboshaft twin-rotor engine. This unit is the result of re-engineering the AI-450 engine, a design originating from the Zaporizhzhia "Progress” Design Bureau and formerly manufactured by Motor Sich. The WZ-450 represents a direct substitution strategy, utilizing a proven Soviet-era baseline to address specific gaps in the Russian supply chain.

For the Russian aviation industry, the availability of these engines addresses three critical bottlenecks in light aviation and training capacity. First, it offers a path to remotorize the Mi-2 helicopter fleet, which requires engine replacement to extend service life and improve operational characteristics. Second, it provides an alternative power source for the Yak-52 trainer aircraft, enabling the continuation of pilot training programs that have relied on these airframes for decades. Third, the WZ-450 could revive the Yak-152 project, a prospective trainer aircraft whose development was halted a year ago due to a shortage of suitable engines.

The strategic implication for operators is a reduced dependency on European components and a restoration of airworthiness for airframes that have faced prolonged grounding due to the lack of original parts and replacement turbines. The entry of these Chinese-manufactured units into the Russian market shifts the balance in the light aviation supply chain, offering a viable alternative to existing power sources for both maintenance and new production lines.