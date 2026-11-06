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Massive capital flight to America: European auto giants abandon global export strategy for good

Business

European luxury automakers are shifting capital expenditures from China to the United States, transitioning from a global export model to localized production to capture higher margins and bypass trade barriers. This pivot is anchored by massive infrastructure commitments: Audi has allocated $4 billion for a new plant in Georgia targeting a start of assembly in the early 2030s, while Mercedes-Benz is deploying $7 billion toward U. S. operations, including a $4 billion expansion in Alabama to integrate the compact GLC into its high-end SUV lineup. Volvo is further localizing the XC60 at its South Carolina facility.

Mercedes и BMW
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by TanGeiChung, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Mercedes и BMW

Production Constraints and Product Adaptation

The strategic shift is driven by a collapse in Chinese demand-evidenced by JLR's 46% drop in sales there-and the superior unit economics of the U. S. market, where Mercedes-Benz realized an average selling price of €64,323 in the first half of the year, 58% higher than in Asia. To maintain this volume, manufacturers are redesigning their product architecture to fit American preferences for larger vehicle footprints. Audi is preparing a 5.3-meter Q9 for next year, and BMW is developing a flagship model positioned above the X7 specifically for the U. S. market. Volvo is similarly engineering a top-tier SUV to compete in scale with the Range Rover, while JLR is in talks with Stellantis to produce a retro-styled American version of the Defender pickup.

Logistics and Regulatory Bottlenecks

This localization effort is a direct response to the 15% tariff on European and 10% tariff on British vehicles implemented by the Trump administration in 2025. However, the transition faces a critical technical bottleneck: the divergent pace of electrification. While Europe demands full EV lineups, the U. S. market requires hybrid and PHEV flexibility. This discrepancy has already created financial friction; Volvo recorded an £84 million write-down in the third quarter after the loss of regulatory credits from less electrified competitors.

The resulting industrial requirement is a dual-track production system. Companies must now maintain parallel powertrains to navigate a volatile regulatory environment where EV incentives may shift depending on political leadership. While JLR has seen North American sales grow to one-third of its total volume, with wholesale sales in the U. S. and Canada jumping 52% in the quarter ending September, the capacity shift is not a simple substitution. As noted by UBS analyst Patrick Humel, the U. S. market cannot function as a "relief valve" for lost Chinese volumes; the limited pool of affluent buyers necessitates a reduction in European overhead and a rigorous optimization of unit costs rather than a mere redirection of shipments.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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