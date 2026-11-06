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U.S. Beef Exports Drop 29% as New World Screwworm Cases Triple in a Month

Business

Weekly U. S. beef export sales dropped to 11,000 tons, a 29% decline against the four-week average. While new bookings have softened, physical flows remain more robust, with actual shipments reaching 13,400 tons, indicating that existing inventories are still moving through the supply chain despite the dip in fresh orders.

Fresh meat counter
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Fresh meat counter

Livestock Procurement and Pricing Pressure

The decline in market momentum is manifesting at the border, where prices for Mexican cattle entering the U. S. have plummeted. Quotes at the Douglas, Arizona, and Santa Teresa, New Mexico, crossings fell by $15 to $20 per head compared to the previous week. This price correction coincides with a resumption of reported sales, suggesting the drop reflects actual market conditions rather than a statistical anomaly. In response, feedlots have begun lowering their bid prices for young cattle to hedge against the anticipated revenue loss from finished livestock sales.

Biological Risks and Sanitary Constraints

Production stability is further challenged by the spread of New World Screwworm. According to APHIS data, 113 confirmed cases have been recorded, with 111 affecting domestic animals and two wild animals. The biological threat accelerated sharply in November; in the first four days of the month, 24 cases were identified, representing two-thirds of the total cases reported throughout October (36 cases). In Arizona, the detection of the parasite in a dog on a farm in Cochise County triggered a 20-kilometer movement restriction, disrupting local livestock logistics.

Global Trade Flows and Regulatory Barriers

On the global stage, Brazil significantly increased its beef volumes to the European Union from May to September, with shipments jumping 170% from 101,000 to 272,000 tons. However, this volume surge was accompanied by a roughly 25% decrease in average revenue per ton, suggesting a shift toward lower-value cuts.

Further expansion into the EU market remains constrained by veterinary compliance. Since September 3, the EU has suspended imports of several animal products from Brazil due to insufficient guarantees regarding the control of antimicrobial agents. Despite preferential quotas under the EU-Mercosur agreement, actual trade volumes remain contingent on meeting these specific sanitary requirements.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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