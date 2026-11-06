Aramco's Pipeline Bypasses Hormuz Risks with 10M Bpd Target

Saudi Aramco's CEO Amin Nasser declared that the company's East-West pipeline paid for itself within 15 days of the recent regional conflict intensifying, a claim rooted in the physical necessity of bypassing the Strait of Hormuz. The statement underscores a critical shift in supply logistics: the pipeline is not merely an alternative route but the primary physical constraint breaker that keeps deliverable supply flowing to the global market when maritime chokepoints face threats from Houthi attacks.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by NASA, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ STS004-37-716 - Strait of Hormuz

The operational reality behind this financial claim is grounded in infrastructure resilience. Nasser highlighted that Saudi Aramco's technical teams can repair damaged infrastructure six times faster than the industry average, a capability that allows the company to resolve up to ten simultaneous incidents. This speed is not abstract efficiency; it is the difference between a disrupted export contract and continued physical flow. Following a major drone attack on September 11, cargo shipments from the Yanbu port were restored by the end of the month, demonstrating that the system's integrity is maintained through rapid physical intervention rather than just nominal capacity.

Expanding Physical Capacity to Red Sea Ports

With the threat to the Strait of Hormuz persistent, Saudi Arabia is moving to increase the physical deliverable supply through the East-West corridor. The current focus is on expanding the pipeline's throughput from the present 7 million barrels per day (bpd) to a target of 10 million bpd. This expansion is not simply about pumping more crude; it involves the simultaneous development of storage infrastructure at key distribution nodes and along export routes to ensure that the increased flow can be buffered and delivered without bottlenecks.

The East-West pipeline, spanning approximately 1,200 kilometers, connects the oil fields of the Eastern Province to the Yanbu port on the Red Sea. Historically, the line's capacity has grown from an initial 1.8-2.0 million bpd to the current 7 million bpd. Of this current volume, roughly 2 million bpd are directed to Western Coast refineries for domestic processing, while the remaining 5 million bpd are loaded onto tankers at Yanbu for global export.

Raising the ceiling to 10 million bpd will fundamentally alter the physical balance of Saudi exports. It will allow a larger share of the kingdom's crude to be moved via the Red Sea rather than the Persian Gulf, effectively decoupling a significant portion of deliverable supply from the most vulnerable maritime chokepoint. For global buyers in Europe and Asia, this represents a tangible increase in supply reliability, as the physical infrastructure to move the crude is expanding in direct response to geopolitical risk, rather than relying on market speculation or price signals alone.