Kazakhstan's Druzhba Exports Hit Technical Ceiling Despite Available Capacity

Kazakhstan is awaiting official confirmation from Russian authorities regarding the potential restoration of crude oil exports via the Druzhba pipeline system. Energy Minister Erlan Akkenzhenov stated that Astana maintains the necessary technical capacity to resume pumping, though actual deliverable supply remains constrained by infrastructure availability within the Russian network.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Druzhba oil pipeline

The primary physical bottleneck is located at the nodal stations of the northern Druzhba branch. Transneft has attributed the suspension of transit toward Germany to infrastructure damage caused by drone attacks. Alexander Novak, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, has characterized the halt as a consequence of objective technical security requirements. This disruption directly affects the supply chain for the Schwedt refinery in Germany, which serves as a critical fuel source for Berlin and eastern German regions.

Supply Diversion and Volume Constraints

Physical flows through the northern branch have plummeted, with exports in the first third of the current year totaling approximately 1 million tons-significantly below planned targets. For comparison, Kazakhstan had moved over 2 million tons of energy resources through this route in 2025. Minister Akkenzhenov indicated that a full restoration of pipeline operations was not expected during the September-to-November window.

To manage the displaced volumes, Astana has redirected crude oil toward the Novorossyisk terminals and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) system. While these alternative routes absorb the volume, the contractual relationship between KazMunayGas and Rosneft Deutschland remains active, with monthly planned deliveries reportedly increased to 130,000 tons. Meanwhile, the southern branch of the Druzhba system continues to operate, transporting Russian crude to Hungary and Slovakia via Ukrainian territory.