World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Petrobras maintains control over 87 percent of Brazilian oil and gas output from deepwater assets

Business

Brazil has set a new historical record for hydrocarbon extraction, reaching a combined production rate of 6.12 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), according to data from the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). This milestone was driven by the intensified operation of deepwater assets, which now dominate the country's physical supply chain.

An offshore oil platform at sunset
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Alexander Vasiliev is licensed under All rights reserved
An offshore oil platform at sunset

The Physical Engine: Pre-Salt Dominance

The decisive constraint and source of supply growth lie in the pre-salt fields. While these reservoirs sit beneath thick salt layers that complicate drilling and well operation, they account for 83.3% of Brazil's total output, or 5.1 million boe/d. The sector's production grew by 23.1% year-over-year, outpacing the broader national increase.

Technically, this capacity is realized through 205 operating wells, which extract 3.945 million barrels of crude oil and 183.66 million cubic meters of natural gas per day. In September 2026, total national production split into 4.711 million barrels/day of oil (up 20.3% from September 2025) and 223.98 million cubic meters/day of gas (up 17.5% year-over-year).

Infrastructure and Operational Concentration

The physical realization of this deepwater supply relies on Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading (FPSO) units, which process hydrocarbons at sea to avoid the capital costs of deepwater subsea pipelines. The Búzios field in the Santos Basin remains the largest single node, producing 1.19 million barrels/day of oil and 49.99 million cubic meters/day of gas.

Within this network, specific units define the physical flow limits: the Almirante Tamandaré FPSO at Búzios leads in oil output at 259,514 barrels/day, while the Sepetiba FPSO at the Mero field tops gas production with 13.55 million cubic meters/day.

The supply structure is heavily skewed toward marine operations, which provide 98.1% of domestic oil and 89% of gas. Petrobras, including its joint ventures, controls 87.02% of this total hydrocarbon volume, indicating that Brazil's supply resilience is tightly coupled to the operational status of a small number of deepwater assets and a single major operator.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Now reading
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Personalized mRNA vaccines show long-term remission for pancreatic cancer in clinical trial
Science
Personalized mRNA vaccines show long-term remission for pancreatic cancer in clinical trial
Popular
Geely's 2026 Q3 Results Show Export Units Generate 20x More Profit Than Domestic Sales

Despite domestic sales comprising 60.2% of total volume, they contributed only 7.1% of net profit, while the export segment generated 92.9% of the group's 5.21 billion yuan earnings, creating a per-unit profit disparity of 14,900 yuan versus 757 yuan.

Geely's 2026 Q3 Results Show Export Units Generate 20x More Profit Than Domestic Sales
Kyrgyz government announces 2027 export financing and certification subsidies for garment industry
Kyrgyz government announces 2027 export financing and certification subsidies for garment industry
60% of Americans form moderate 'messy middle' that defies extreme polarization narratives
Azerbaijan reports $5.7 billion in natural gas export revenue for January-August 2026
Why using alcohol to self-medicate mental health symptoms makes conditions worse Alexander Shtorm From election fears to nuclear war: How Israel’s political crisis became a global scare story Yury Bocharov Polish general warns of a winter refugee crisis that could shake Europe from within Andrey Nikolaev
US Sanctions Chandigarh Businessman and Network Over Iranian Oil Export Scheme
Personalized mRNA vaccines show long-term remission for pancreatic cancer in clinical trial
Trump's divided government: Moscow braces for renewed tensions after Capitol shift
Trump's divided government: Moscow braces for renewed tensions after Capitol shift
Last materials
Singapore-Johor border travel times extended due to checkpoint maintenance and accidents
Fairytale Canyon revenue hits 7.5 million som in nine months after return to local control
Petrobras maintains control over 87 percent of Brazilian oil and gas output from deepwater assets
Falling test scores left Welsh pupils behind their peers: authorities mandated a major shift
Kyrgyz garment maker adopts EU standards to enter European market
Welsh Government expands funded childcare for two-year-olds to 19 local authorities by month-end
Hydro-Québec projects net electricity imports of 5 TWh annually by 2029
Pampanga government aids 300 drivers in terminal permit dispute
Raw chicken and vegetables transformed: a simple geometric shift altered the final broth
Indigenous groups demand $376bn infrastructure funding in federal budget
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.