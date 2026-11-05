Petrobras maintains control over 87 percent of Brazilian oil and gas output from deepwater assets

Brazil has set a new historical record for hydrocarbon extraction, reaching a combined production rate of 6.12 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), according to data from the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). This milestone was driven by the intensified operation of deepwater assets, which now dominate the country's physical supply chain.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Alexander Vasiliev is licensed under All rights reserved An offshore oil platform at sunset

The Physical Engine: Pre-Salt Dominance

The decisive constraint and source of supply growth lie in the pre-salt fields. While these reservoirs sit beneath thick salt layers that complicate drilling and well operation, they account for 83.3% of Brazil's total output, or 5.1 million boe/d. The sector's production grew by 23.1% year-over-year, outpacing the broader national increase.

Technically, this capacity is realized through 205 operating wells, which extract 3.945 million barrels of crude oil and 183.66 million cubic meters of natural gas per day. In September 2026, total national production split into 4.711 million barrels/day of oil (up 20.3% from September 2025) and 223.98 million cubic meters/day of gas (up 17.5% year-over-year).

Infrastructure and Operational Concentration

The physical realization of this deepwater supply relies on Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading (FPSO) units, which process hydrocarbons at sea to avoid the capital costs of deepwater subsea pipelines. The Búzios field in the Santos Basin remains the largest single node, producing 1.19 million barrels/day of oil and 49.99 million cubic meters/day of gas.

Within this network, specific units define the physical flow limits: the Almirante Tamandaré FPSO at Búzios leads in oil output at 259,514 barrels/day, while the Sepetiba FPSO at the Mero field tops gas production with 13.55 million cubic meters/day.

The supply structure is heavily skewed toward marine operations, which provide 98.1% of domestic oil and 89% of gas. Petrobras, including its joint ventures, controls 87.02% of this total hydrocarbon volume, indicating that Brazil's supply resilience is tightly coupled to the operational status of a small number of deepwater assets and a single major operator.