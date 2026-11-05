Germany accelerates hydrogen corridor development through increased pipe production in Mülheim

Europipe GmbH is shifting its Mülheim an der Ruhr plant from a single-shift to a double-shift operation to double its output, currently clocked at one pipe every two minutes. This expansion of usable capacity is a direct response to a saturated order book driven by a fundamental pivot in Germany's energy geography and surging demand from the United States.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use The engineer checks the industrial pipelines

The Infrastructure Pivot

The production surge is anchored in the dismantling of Germany's east-west gas logistics-previously reliant on Russian imports-and the construction of a north-south corridor. These new lines are engineered for future hydrogen transport, though they will initially carry natural gas. A primary delivery target is OGE's Nordsee-Ruhr-Link 3 project, a 120-kilometer pipeline stretching from Bund to Wettringen, serving as a critical segment of the national hydrogen core network.

U.S. Market Constraints and Pricing

Despite a 50% import tariff, U. S. demand for Europipe's products remains inelastic. According to CEO Karsten Schmidklee, a pipe priced at 1,000 euros reaches the American buyer at approximately 1,500 dollars. This price premium persists because domestic U. S. production capacity cannot meet the requirements of the AI-driven data center boom and the expansion of liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals.

The Labor Bottleneck

The transition to a double-shift system creates an immediate input requirement for skilled labor. To scale up by December, Europipe is relying on temporary contractors to augment its core staff of 500 permanent employees. The company manages this manpower bottleneck by converting high-value contractors into full-time staff; approximately 40 workers, including industrial welders, have already been transitioned to permanent roles to stabilize the expanded production cycle.