Political Calm Masks Physical Blockade: Strait of Hormuz Attacks Defy Falling Energy Prices

Global energy benchmarks declined following U. S. midterm congressional elections, as a Democratic victory is perceived to limit President Donald Trump's foreign policy autonomy and reduce the immediate likelihood of a direct military confrontation with Iran. Brent crude futures fell 0.58% to $94.06 per barrel, while Dutch TTF gas futures for December delivery dropped 0.78% to $976 per thousand cubic meters. These figures represent a significant retreat from recent peaks of $118 per barrel for oil and $1,200 per thousand cubic meters for gas.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use The decline in oil prices

Physical Constraints in the Strait of Hormuz

While Gulf government sources, cited by Reuters, suggest the U. S. political climate creates incentives for diplomatic deals that could restore Middle Eastern energy flows, the physical reality of extraction and transport remains constrained. The critical bottleneck is the Strait of Hormuz, which historically handles 25% of global oil and petroleum product traffic and 20% of the world's liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade.

According to The Wall Street Journal, deliverable supply is currently threatened by asymmetric warfare. In October alone, over 35 attacks on vessels were recorded in the Strait, involving the use of magnetic mines, underwater kamikaze drones, and grenade-equipped boats. Despite the downward pressure on prices driven by political narratives, the physical security of the primary transit corridor for Persian Gulf hydrocarbons remains a decisive constraint on actual supply stability.