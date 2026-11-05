World Gold Council data revealed rise in gold usage for advanced integrated circuit manufacturing

The technology sector's demand for gold increased by 3% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2026, reaching a total of 84.8 tonnes, according to data from the World Gold Council.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Mikhail Oleinikov is licensed under All rights reserved A microprocessor on a printed circuit board with gold‑plated circuits

The vast majority of this volume-72.5 tonnes-was utilized in the electronics industry. This growth in physical gold consumption is driven by the production of high-performance components, specifically those required for artificial intelligence (AI) servers, data centers, and advanced integrated circuits.