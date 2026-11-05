World Gold Council data revealed rise in gold usage for advanced integrated circuit manufacturing

The technology sector's demand for gold increased by 3% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2026, reaching a total of 84.8 tonnes, according to data from the World Gold Council.
The vast majority of this volume-72.5 tonnes-was utilized in the electronics industry. This growth in physical gold consumption is driven by the production of high-performance components, specifically those required for artificial intelligence (AI) servers, data centers, and advanced integrated circuits.
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Despite domestic sales comprising 60.2% of total volume, they contributed only 7.1% of net profit, while the export segment generated 92.9% of the group's 5.21 billion yuan earnings, creating a per-unit profit disparity of 14,900 yuan versus 757 yuan.