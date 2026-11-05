World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

World Gold Council data revealed rise in gold usage for advanced integrated circuit manufacturing

Business

The technology sector's demand for gold increased by 3% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2026, reaching a total of 84.8 tonnes, according to data from the World Gold Council.

A microprocessor on a printed circuit board with gold‑plated circuits
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Mikhail Oleinikov is licensed under All rights reserved
A microprocessor on a printed circuit board with gold‑plated circuits

The vast majority of this volume-72.5 tonnes-was utilized in the electronics industry. This growth in physical gold consumption is driven by the production of high-performance components, specifically those required for artificial intelligence (AI) servers, data centers, and advanced integrated circuits.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Now reading
Azerbaijan reports $5.7 billion in natural gas export revenue for January-August 2026
World
Azerbaijan reports $5.7 billion in natural gas export revenue for January-August 2026
Kyrgyz government announces 2027 export financing and certification subsidies for garment industry
Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz government announces 2027 export financing and certification subsidies for garment industry
Trump's divided government: Moscow braces for renewed tensions after Capitol shift
Americas
Trump's divided government: Moscow braces for renewed tensions after Capitol shift
Popular
Geely's 2026 Q3 Results Show Export Units Generate 20x More Profit Than Domestic Sales

Despite domestic sales comprising 60.2% of total volume, they contributed only 7.1% of net profit, while the export segment generated 92.9% of the group's 5.21 billion yuan earnings, creating a per-unit profit disparity of 14,900 yuan versus 757 yuan.

Geely's 2026 Q3 Results Show Export Units Generate 20x More Profit Than Domestic Sales
60% of Americans form moderate 'messy middle' that defies extreme polarization narratives
60% of Americans form moderate 'messy middle' that defies extreme polarization narratives
Kyrgyz government announces 2027 export financing and certification subsidies for garment industry
Personalized mRNA vaccines show long-term remission for pancreatic cancer in clinical trial
Why using alcohol to self-medicate mental health symptoms makes conditions worse Alexander Shtorm From election fears to nuclear war: How Israel’s political crisis became a global scare story Yury Bocharov Polish general warns of a winter refugee crisis that could shake Europe from within Andrey Nikolaev
Azerbaijan reports $5.7 billion in natural gas export revenue for January-August 2026
Trump's divided government: Moscow braces for renewed tensions after Capitol shift
Divided Government Era Begins as Democrats Secure Legislative Majorities Against Executive Authority
Divided Government Era Begins as Democrats Secure Legislative Majorities Against Executive Authority
Last materials
Philippines nuclear timeline slips to 2038 as regulator framework remains incomplete
World Gold Council data revealed rise in gold usage for advanced integrated circuit manufacturing
Winter Hair Care: How Headwear Friction and Moisture Levels Affect Styling
Kyrgyzstan's small hydro capacity reaches 150 MW with 50 more plants under construction
Silent heart attacks defy standard warning signs: vascular stability determines the survival outcome
Nude Manicure on Short Nails: Tone Matching and Shape Selection
Winter Hat Proportion and Color Choices for a Balanced Silhouette
Thousands of macaques arrive in Britain for testing: the dark reality of modern laboratory trials
Kyrgyzstan implements Umut program to reduce childhood disability by 2030
Why Cats Ignore Their Names: Signal Filtering vs. Disobedience
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.