Lithuanian Finance Ministry seeks EU-wide windfall tax consensus amid refinery dispute

Lithuania's finance minister, Tomas Vailys, acknowledged that the country's sole oil refinery in Mažeikiai faces a critical decision point: a potential halt to its modernization by operator Orlen, driven by the proposed windfall tax on the facility.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Augustas Didžgalvis, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Vilnius

The dispute centers on the Bottom of the Barrel (BoB) project, a capital-intensive upgrade intended to deepen crude processing. Orlen Chief Executive Officer Ireneusz Sawa stated that the project requires an additional $600 million to $700 million in investment. According to the company, the introduction of a windfall tax undermines the economic viability of this expenditure, transforming a strategic expansion into an economically unjustifiable outlay for a subsidiary already reporting a $750 million loss in 2024 despite having invested over $5 billion in the asset.

From a physical supply perspective, the Mažeikiai refinery is the only crude oil processing hub in the Baltic states. It currently refines a mix of crude grades, having reduced its reliance on Russian Urals from 100% to 70% and adapted its units to process Kazakhstan's CPC Blend and North Sea Brent. However, the facility's current configuration is not optimized for high-margin output. The BoB project was designed to increase the Nelson complexity index, thereby raising the yield of high-value light distillates from 73% to 86% and reducing the production of less liquid heavy residues like fuel oil.

Without this upgrade, the refinery's ability to compete on the international market remains constrained by its product slate. A failure to modernize would not only preserve a structurally less efficient processing node but would also risk the facility's long-term viability. For Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Ukraine, this translates to a continued reliance on imported refined products rather than regional production, exposing these markets to greater volatility in global fuel trade flows.

Vilnius is now seeking to shift the burden of the regulatory conflict to the European Union, proposing a unified windfall tax to prevent Orlen from using the tax threat as a lever to abandon the modernization. However, the fundamental tension remains between the state's desire for immediate fiscal revenue and the physical requirement for substantial capital investment to maintain the processing capacity and product quality necessary for the region's fuel security.