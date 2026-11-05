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Romania's Cernavoda Nuclear Unit 2 Stays Offline as Danube Water Levels Cap Capacity

Business

Romania's energy system is confronting a structural vulnerability: the operability of its only nuclear power plant is constrained by hydrological conditions rather than fuel availability or reactor mechanics. Nuclearelectrica, the operator of the Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant, has initiated the restart procedure for Unit 1. However, Unit 2 will remain offline, exposing a critical dependency between thermal generation and the water levels of the Danube River.

Nuclear power plant
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ralf1969, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Nuclear power plant

Hydrological Constraints on Firm Capacity

The physical bottleneck is the cooling water supply. Both reactors were forced into shutdown in July and August 2026 due to critical drops in the Danube's water level caused by drought. Operating at low water volumes creates a direct risk to the integrity of the reactor cooling systems, effectively decoupling installed capacity from available generation.

The restart of Unit 1 is scheduled for November 6, 2026. According to the operator's schedule, the unit is expected to reach its full rated output of 620 megawatts by the evening of November 7, 2026. Despite this return of half the plant's nominal capacity, synchronizing the second reactor is currently excluded. The technical limitation is not internal to the station but external: running both units simultaneously would draw excessive volumes of water from the Danube basin, dropping the level below the safe threshold required for adequate cooling.

Systemic Deficit and Operational Response

This partial operation creates a forced deficit in the national grid. Under normal conditions, Cernavoda provides approximately 18% to 20% of Romania's domestic electricity consumption, with a combined capacity of 1,400 megawatts. The reduction to a single 620-megawatt unit significantly lowers the firm capacity available for dispatch.

This constraint has already triggered government intervention, including the activation of alert protocols and mandates for energy conservation among residential and commercial consumers. The situation highlights a divergence in the power system: while the reactors are technically sound and fueled, the marginal supply is capped by the river's flow. For the grid operator, the binding constraint is no longer nuclear fuel or maintenance, but the physical volume of water available for heat rejection.

Infrastructure and Strategic Context

The Cernavoda incident underscores a gap in operational resilience despite strategic expansion plans. Romania is pursuing the construction of Units 3 and 4, which had reached approximately 15% completion as of July 2024. However, the current assets demonstrate high sensitivity to external hydrological factors. The use of Canadian CANDU heavy-water reactors allows the plant to utilize natural uranium, a distinct fuel advantage, but does not mitigate the water-intake requirement. For the Romanian energy system, this means that even with ample fuel and functional reactor hardware, actual electricity delivery remains subject to the passing power and water level of the Danube.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
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