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Gazprom's 2026 Profit Recovery Driven by Fiscal Relief and Chinese Demand

Business

Gazprom emerged from the red in the first nine months of 2026, reporting a net profit of 114.8 billion rubles under Russian Accounting Standards (RAS). This represents a sharp reversal from the 170.3 billion ruble loss recorded during the same period last year, signaling a stabilization in the financial position of Russia's largest energy holding.

Gazprom, Sakhalin
Photo: Официальный сайт ОАО Газпром
Gazprom, Sakhalin

The company's revenue rose by 4% to 4.44 trillion rubles. The trajectory within the year highlights the shift in operational performance: after posting a quarterly loss of 69.2 billion rubles in the second quarter of 2026, Gazprom closed the third quarter with a net profit of 36.4 billion rubles.

Drivers of Financial Recovery

Analysts attribute this turnaround to structural adaptations to new economic realities, specifically involving fiscal adjustments and shifting demand centers.

A reduction in the fiscal burden played a critical role. The elimination of additional payments, which had previously drained up to 50 billion rubles from the company's budget monthly, released significant liquidity. While this is a fiscal rather than an operational change, it directly impacts the bottom line by altering the cost structure against which generation and transport revenues are measured.

Market conditions in Europe also contributed to revenue growth. Geopolitical instability in the Middle East has tightened gas supply, driving up prices at the TTF hub. Under long-term contracts with price-indexation mechanisms, this increase in benchmark prices flows directly into Gazprom's revenue. The full effect of these higher European prices is expected to strengthen over the next six months as contract settlements adjust.

Perhaps the most significant structural shift is the pivot toward Eastern markets. China remains the central vector for sales. According to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, supply volumes to China could reach 50 billion cubic meters in 2026, a substantial increase from the 38.8 billion cubic meters delivered in the previous year. This growth reflects the physical expansion of gas flow through existing and new infrastructure to meet rising demand in Asia, diversifying the company's export base away from traditional European corridors.

Implications for the Energy Market

For the broader energy system, Gazprom's return to profitability indicates a successful recalibration of its business model. The company is actively reducing its dependence on a single sales region, building a more diversified supply network that includes Central Asia, Turkey, and China.

This diversification affects grid and pipeline utilization patterns, shifting the center of gravity for long-haul transport and storage operations. For the Russian economy, the stabilization of the country's largest taxpayer and the continued development of export-oriented infrastructure contribute to macroeconomic resilience, even as the company adapts to a shifting global energy balance. The current results confirm that the structural transformation is beginning to yield tangible financial outcomes, moving the company from a state of adjustment to one of operational recovery.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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