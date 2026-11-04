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Beyond Distribution: GAC's Rotterdam Strategy Faces R&D Bottlenecks

Business

GAC Group is attempting to shift its European operation from a distribution model to a localized production system, centering its strategy on a physical logistics hub in Rotterdam and a planned R&D expansion. The company's immediate delivery capability relies on the Rotterdam parts distribution center, which reports a fill rate exceeding 95% and an average delivery window of 36 hours for spare parts. This logistical backbone is designed to support a target of 180 sales and service points across the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain.

A GAC vehicle traveling
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
A GAC vehicle traveling

The Production Pipeline and R&D Constraints

While GAC has announced a goal of 210,000 unit sales in Europe by 2030, the actual engineering capacity for localized development remains a future projection. The company intends to open a European R&D center in 2027, with a team of over 100 engineers expected to be fully operational by 2028. Until this facility is commissioned, the "design in Europe for Europe" approach currently manifests primarily through the Milan design center, which shaped the AION UT Cross-a compact model with a 2,750 mm wheelbase and a 440-liter cargo capacity.

To bridge the gap between Chinese production and European road requirements, GAC is focusing on chassis calibration and a diverse powertrain mix (HEV, PHEV, and EV) to mitigate the bottleneck of insufficient home-charging infrastructure. This hardware adaptation is backed by a service guarantee (GAC CARE+) that mandates a 48-hour response time from technical services and a partnership with Allianz Partners for roadside assistance.

Ownership Terms and Lifecycle Support

The transition to local operations is codified in the company's warranty structures, which define the financial and technical risks for the end user. GAC has committed to an 8-year or 160,000 km vehicle warranty, an 8-year or 200,000 km battery warranty, and a 10-year corrosion protection period. These figures move the value proposition from a marketing claim to a measurable service obligation, provided the Rotterdam hub maintains its current input availability and delivery speed.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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