UAE Fish Stocks Recover to 1960s Levels After Banning Wire Traps

The United Arab Emirates has seen fish stocks return to 1960s levels following a state-mandated ban on destructive fishing gear, specifically the "gargoor." These traditional traps, mass-produced from fine steel wire, had triggered a population collapse despite the inclusion of escape panels for juvenile fish. By compensating fishers for the surrender of these traps, the UAE shifted its commercial fleet-comprising 6,000 vessels, 90% of which are under 8 meters-toward selective gear such as rods and lines.

Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:ISS015-E-29980_-_View_of_the_Atlantic_Ocean.jpg by Earth Science and Remote Sensing Unit, Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center Global climate catastrophe: ocean currents on the verge of destruction

This transition from indiscriminate trapping to selective harvesting has altered the biological composition of the catch, replacing juvenile and low-value species with larger, high-value adults. Consequently, the annual national catch value has risen to $500 million. This economic growth is driven by the increased market value per unit of fish rather than an increase in the total volume of biomass extracted from the sea.

Thermal Shifts and Biomass Loss in Peru

In Peru, a massive body of warm water has moved toward the coast, with temperatures exceeding long-term averages by 3°C, as detected by Copernicus satellites. This thermal shift, linked to the 2026/27 El Niño event, has disrupted the habitat of the Peruvian anchovy, forcing a total closure of the fishery. At the time of the shutdown, only 24% of the 1.2 million-ton total allowable catch (TAC) had been harvested.

The biological absence of anchovies has immediate implications for the global commodity chain. The resulting raw material deficit pushed world fishmeal prices from $1,580 per ton in January to nearly $3,000. Beyond the $1.2 billion direct loss from the anchovy closure, declines in squid and mackerel harvests are further straining the sector. The Central Bank of Peru forecasts that these disruptions will reduce the country's economic growth by 0.9% in 2026 and 1.3% in 2027, with sector employment projected to drop to 78,000 jobs.