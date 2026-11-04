Russian PCI Prices Fall Below $200 as Chinese Steel Margin Erosion Outpaces Supply Shifts

Russian pulverized coal injection (PCI) prices for the Chinese market have broken below the $200 per ton threshold, signaling a correction that extends beyond simple price volatility. The decline, driven by deteriorating metallurgical margins and shifting supply structures, marks a transition from scarcity pricing to a balance influenced by domestic production recovery and port inventories.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Михаил Иванов is licensed under Все права защищены Industrial workshop of the metallurgical plant

Data from NEFT Research indicates that Russian low-volatility PCI (PCI LV) prices on a Cost and Freight (CFR) basis fell by $5 to $8 per ton in the week leading up to October 23, settling in the $192-$200 per ton range. A similar downward trend is evident in Indonesian markets, where CFR quotes have dropped to $210 per ton. This price action reflects a tangible shift in physical market dynamics rather than merely speculative positioning.

The primary driver of this adjustment is the operational profitability of Chinese steelmakers. Negative or marginal operating margins have forced mills to reduce purchases of expensive imported feedstock. In response, buyers have offered prices as low as $180 per ton, a level sellers have thus far resisted, but the pressure is structural. Concurrently, the gradual restoration of domestic coal mining capacity in China is reducing reliance on imports. This is compounded by saturated port inventories across the PRC. The buildup of stockpiles, combined with subdued trading activity, has capped prices for coking coal as well, with GZh grade offering between $155 and $173 per ton CFR, and some lots trading as low as $146-$148 per ton.

Despite the correction, the market is not entering a free-fall scenario. Fundamental support exists through economic substitution effects. Analysts at Alfa-Bank note that current Russian PCI prices of $180-$190 per ton CFR remain justified when compared to alternative feedstocks. Specifically, these levels are competitive against Australian thermal coal, quoted around $150 per ton Free On Board (FOB), and Russian GZh coking coal, priced at approximately $165 per ton FOB. This arbitrage opportunity sustains demand, particularly as PCI injection into blast furnaces allows for a reduction of natural gas consumption by approximately 70%. In an environment of natural gas price volatility, this technological advantage provides a critical cost hedge for steelmakers, anchoring the physical demand for Russian PCI.

Shifting Demand Vectors and Logistics Constraints

While China acts as the current price dampener, India is emerging as the primary driver of long-term demand growth. Russian suppliers have established a dominant position in the Indian market; according to BigMint, Russian PCI accounted for roughly 90% of India's seaborne imports from September 1 to September 25, totaling 530,000 tons out of 590,000 tons. This concentration highlights a structural dependency that is currently well-supplied.

However, the realization of India's potential to double its PCI consumption over the next five to seven years-tied to a strategic goal of increasing steel output to 300 million tons-is constrained by logistics rather than demand. The critical bottleneck is not the lack of buyers but the physical capability to deliver tonnage. A shortage of available tonnage, rising freight rates, and operational restrictions in the Azov-Black Sea basin present tangible barriers to expanding export flows. These logistical frictions may prevent the full translation of Indian demand into realized Russian export volumes, irrespective of price levels.

The current market correction is a natural rebalancing following a period of anomalous price appreciation, which saw increases of 27% over the prior three months. Analysts from NEFT Research and the Rating Agency NKR anticipate a move toward stabilization in the coming weeks, with prices expected to trade within the $180-$195 per ton CFR range for China. A critical threshold for Russian exporters lies in the $115-$130 per ton range, below which the economic viability of export operations would face significant stress. Until then, the market remains supported by the interplay of metallurgical economics, alternative fuel arbitrage, and the structural shift in Asian supply chains.