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EU Gas Storage Misses 90% Target as Sole Russian Pipeline Route Sustains Flow

Business

European natural gas storage levels began a seasonal drawdown as colder weather set in across northern and central regions, but the continent's reserve buffer remains below the targets set for the start of the heating season. According to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE), total filled capacity in the EU reached 74.56% (79.65 billion cubic meters) as of November 2, 2026. The decline in inventory began on October 29, when the fill level stood at 74.89% (80.04 billion cubic meters).

Gas stove
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Gas stove

The failure to meet the 90% fill target at the start of the heating season has already been noted, as has the failure to meet the lowered 75% threshold for November 1 previously discussed by the European Commission. During the entire injection season, the EU storage facilities accumulated a total of 50.39 billion cubic meters of gas.

The distribution of current reserves in the major EU member states highlights significant regional disparities in storage positions:

  • Italy: 91%
  • France: 86.4%
  • Austria: 66%
  • Germany: 61.05%

Despite the general trend of withdrawal from storage, several countries-including Germany, Denmark, Belgium, Romania, and Poland-continued to inject gas into their facilities during this period.

The physical constraints on supply to the EU are now dictated by the available pipeline infrastructure. With the termination of transit via Ukraine's Gas Transportation System (GTS) effective January 1, 2025, and the suspension of other routes such as North Stream and the Polish section of Yamal-Europe, the sole remaining pathway for Russian pipeline gas into Europe is the TurkStream route.

Flows through the second strand of TurkStream, directed toward Southeastern European markets, have shown stability with a slight upward trend. Data from ENTSOG indicates that physical throughput via the Stranja-2/Malkochlar Gas Interconnection System (GIS) on the Turkey-Bulgaria border reached 53.57 million cubic meters on November 2. Renominations for November 3 projected this figure to increase to 54.68 million cubic meters. Since the beginning of 2026, deliveries along this route have increased by 0.84% compared to the same period in 2025, totaling 14.56 billion cubic meters.

Spot demand has been driven by a sharp drop in temperatures. Norway, Sweden, and Finland have recorded temperatures between 0°C and -5°C, while similar cooling has been observed in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and France. Forecasts indicate that temperatures will fall to 0°C or below in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and northern Spain starting November 5.

Market prices have responded to the combination of storage drawdown and rising demand. December futures for natural gas on the TTF hub (Netherlands) on the ICE Futures exchange were traded at €98.26 per megawatt-hour ($1,166.02 per 1,000 cubic meters) on November 2, representing a 3.58% increase over the previous day's settlement price.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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