BMW uses Australian EV sales volume to offset V8 emissions under fleet rules

BMW is utilizing the growth of its electric vehicle (EV) sales in Australia to maintain the availability of its high-emission V8 engines, effectively using zero-emission sales as a regulatory offset. In 2025, EVs accounted for nearly 20% of the company's sales in the country, a volume that allows the manufacturer to meet fleet-wide CO2 emission standards while continuing to sell powerful internal combustion engines (ICE).

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ermell, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ BMW i8

The Regulatory Offset Mechanism

The strategy relies on the structure of carbon certification: under current fleet-average emission rules, each EV sold lowers the overall carbon footprint of the company's total sales. This creates a regulatory buffer, where the "clean" credits generated by EV adoption neutralize the carbon liability of high-displacement engines. For BMW Group Australia CEO Vicum Pavah, this balance removes the necessity of removing popular gasoline models from the catalog to satisfy environmental mandates.

This operational approach is underpinned by BMW's "Power of Choice" philosophy, a decade-old strategy centered on flexible production lines and shared platforms. By maintaining technological neutrality, the company can deploy gasoline, diesel, hybrid, and fully electric powertrains on the same architectural basis. The company is further extending this hedge by investing in alternative fuels, having recently completed a real-world validation program for the iX5 Hydrogen model in September.

Capital Allocation and Timeline

The financial and engineering commitment to ICE technology remains active. BMW Chief Technologist Joachim Post indicated that new internal combustion engines are being designed to meet future environmental standards, with plans to produce inline-six, V8, and V12 engines into the next decade. This aligns with a broader industry trend where electrification serves as a financial tool to prolong the lifecycle of high-margin ICE assets, a similar path taken by General Motors, which allocated significant resources in 2025 to sustain V8 production.