Used EV Prices Surpass Gasoline Cars: Compact Models Drive the Shift

The average price of used electric vehicles (EVs) in the U. S. has surpassed that of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles for the first time in a year, according to data from iSeeCars. In September 2026, the average price for a used EV between one and five years old was $32,533, compared to $31,954 for gasoline-powered equivalents. This $579 premium marks a significant reversal from September 2025, when used EVs were, on average, $2,227 cheaper than their gasoline counterparts.

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Liquidity and Segment Divergence

The price increase is accompanied by higher liquidity. Used EVs spent an average of 41.9 days on dealer lots, notably faster than gasoline vehicles (54.8 days) and hybrids (48.6 days). However, this demand is not uniform across the market. High liquidity is concentrated in affordable, compact models: the Audi Q4 Sportback E-Tron, Toyota bZ4X, and Lexus RZ 300e averaged between 29.8 and 34.3 days on the lot.

Conversely, high-end electric trucks and SUVs continue to struggle with slower turnover. The Cadillac Escalade IQ averaged 128.7 days on the lot, while the GMC Sierra EV and Chevrolet Silverado EV spent 93.2 and 89.1 days, respectively. These figures suggest that the current market recovery is driven by the mass-market segment rather than premium luxury EVs.

Price Drivers and Category Comparisons

Tesla models have seen the most aggressive price appreciation over the past year. Used Model S prices rose 22.5% to an average of $57,862, while the Model X grew by 18% and the Model 3 increased by 15.4% to $28,931. Karl Brauer, senior analyst at iSeeCars, attributes this trend to rising fuel costs, which increase the economic appeal of electric and hybrid options, and a stabilization of demand following the removal of federal incentives.

While hybrids remain the most expensive category overall with an average price of $34,476, their annual price growth of 4.9% was outpaced by EVs, which grew by 9.8%. For comparison, gasoline vehicle prices remained nearly flat, increasing by only 0.3%.

This recovery follows a period of volatility in early 2026, which included a 3.4% price dip in March. September 2026 marks the sixth consecutive month of positive year-over-year price movement for used EVs, suggesting a shift from a period of rapid depreciation toward a more stable value retention relative to ICE vehicles.