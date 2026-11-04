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Gazprom returns to profit on lower gas taxes and record China deliveries

Business

After a period of sustained losses, Gazprom has returned to profitability, with the parent company reporting a net profit of 114.8 billion rubles for the nine months ended in 2026 under Russian Accounting Standards (RAS). This marks a sharp reversal from a net loss of 170.3 billion rubles in the same period last year. The positive trajectory was solidified in the third quarter, where the parent entity recorded a net profit of 36.4 billion rubles, improving significantly from the 69.2 billion ruble loss in the second quarter and the 159.6 billion ruble loss in the third quarter of 2025.

Gazprom
Photo: Gazprom website
Gazprom

Revenue for the reporting period increased by 4% to 4.44 trillion rubles. This financial stabilization is driven by both operational efficiency and shifting market conditions. A key internal factor was the absence of asset write-offs during the period, combined with a reduced tax burden. Specifically, the additional tax on the extraction of mineral resources (NDPI) on gas, which had previously added approximately 50 billion rubles to monthly payments, has been lowered.

On the supply side, physical delivery volumes have expanded. Gazprom updated its record for daily natural gas deliveries to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline, marking the fourth major peak in 2026 following surges in January, March, and July. These increases are attributable to the construction of new pipeline loops and the expansion of extraction capacities at the Yakutsk and Irkutsk hubs.

Delivery volumes to China, which reached 38.8 billion cubic meters last year, are projected to hit 50 billion cubic meters in 2026, according to Vice Premier Alexander Novak. Simultaneously, supplies to consumers in Central Asia and Turkey are increasing. Pricing mechanisms for long-term contracts are recalibrated on a quarterly basis, suggesting a significant rise in revenue is expected in the fourth quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027.

Gazprom also maintains its position as a major supplier to the European market, where spot prices have risen sharply due to tight physical balances. The return to profitability directly strengthens state finances, as the Russian government remains the controlling shareholder, holding more than 50% of the company's shares through Rosimushchestvo, Rusneftegaz, and Rosgazifikatsiya.

A profitable operator ensures the budget receives stable tax revenues without the risk of liquidity crises at the country's largest taxpayer. This includes the resumption of profit tax payments, with a base rate of 20% increasing to 25% from 2025, distributed across federal and regional budgets. Furthermore, profitability allows Gazprom to service its substantial debt independently, reducing systemic risks for the state banking sector, while continuing the social gasification program without direct budgetary funding. The company retains the capacity to self-finance major infrastructure projects, including pipeline construction for China and new processing complexes, which are critical for Russia's geopolitical and economic interests. Although analysts remain cautious regarding 2026 dividends due to the high investment program, the establishment of a profit base lays the groundwork for a return to dividend payments in the medium term, a significant portion of which would flow directly to the state treasury.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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