Electricity demand across Central Asia is projected to rise by 27% by 2030, a trajectory driven by urban expansion, economic digitalization, and the launch of new industrial facilities, according to Arman Akhunbaev of the Eurasian Development Bank.
This surge in load presents a structural challenge that cannot be resolved by adding generation capacity alone. The binding constraint for meeting this growing demand lies in the ability to reliably transmit and balance that power. Akhunbaev notes that simply building new power plants is insufficient to prevent supply deficits. The grid infrastructure itself must undergo a fundamental overhaul to handle higher loads and stabilize the system.
Core to this strategy is the modernization of distribution networks, the establishment of backup generation reserves, and the integration of energy storage systems. These components are critical for smoothing out consumption peaks and ensuring that the physical infrastructure can match the electrical output. Without these balancing mechanisms, nominal increases in generation may not translate into reliable available supply.
Furthermore, the stability of the regional power sector depends on the synchronization and coordinated operation of the energy systems of the constituent states. Akhunbaev emphasizes that preparatory work for these network and generation upgrades must begin immediately. Delaying these infrastructure investments risks turning power constraints into a hard barrier for economic growth in the region.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Venezuela has exported 136.7 million barrels of crude oil to the U. S. since the start of 2026, exceeding combined 2024 and 2025 totals. Recent weekly shipments reached 618,000 barrels per day, driven by a 236% surge in domestic production and holding the position of the second-largest U. S. crude supplier for 27 consecutive weeks.