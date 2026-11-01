Central Asia Power Gap: Why Grid Upgrades Outweigh New Plants

Electricity demand across Central Asia is projected to rise by 27% by 2030, a trajectory driven by urban expansion, economic digitalization, and the launch of new industrial facilities, according to Arman Akhunbaev of the Eurasian Development Bank.

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This surge in load presents a structural challenge that cannot be resolved by adding generation capacity alone. The binding constraint for meeting this growing demand lies in the ability to reliably transmit and balance that power. Akhunbaev notes that simply building new power plants is insufficient to prevent supply deficits. The grid infrastructure itself must undergo a fundamental overhaul to handle higher loads and stabilize the system.

Core to this strategy is the modernization of distribution networks, the establishment of backup generation reserves, and the integration of energy storage systems. These components are critical for smoothing out consumption peaks and ensuring that the physical infrastructure can match the electrical output. Without these balancing mechanisms, nominal increases in generation may not translate into reliable available supply.

Furthermore, the stability of the regional power sector depends on the synchronization and coordinated operation of the energy systems of the constituent states. Akhunbaev emphasizes that preparatory work for these network and generation upgrades must begin immediately. Delaying these infrastructure investments risks turning power constraints into a hard barrier for economic growth in the region.