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Freight Drops and Russian Premiums Drive Chinese Refiners to Atlantic Crude

Business

Chinese refiners are adjusting their procurement strategies by pivoting toward crude suppliers in West Africa and Brazil, a shift driven by the erosion of the price advantage held by Russian exports. According to Bloomberg, the primary catalyst for this realignment is the significant premium now attached to Russian crude, which has offset the logistical benefits that previously made it a top choice for Asian buyers.

Qingdao port, China
Photo: ru.wikipedia.org by qingdao is licensed under free for commercial use
Qingdao port, China

The Erosion of the Russian Discount

For years, ESPO crude shipped from Russia's Far East was a staple for Chinese refiners, valued for its proximity and competitive pricing. However, the cost dynamics have shifted sharply over the past two months. In late August, the ESPO premium over the Brent benchmark stood at approximately $5 per barrel. By the end of September, that figure had surged to $30. While the premium has since stabilized near $20, the raw material remains substantially more expensive than it was earlier in the autumn.

This price increase poses a specific challenge for China's small, independent refineries, which traditionally rely on discounted crude from Russia and Iran to maintain thin margins. Compounding the pressure, restrictions on Iranian exports have forced these operators to seek alternative barrels in the global market.

Logistics Unlocking Atlantic Basin Supply

The economic appeal of crude from the Atlantic basin has increased significantly as freight rates have declined. Data from analytics firm Vortexa indicates that the cost to ship crude from West Africa to China dropped from $33 to $24.50 per barrel. A similar downward trend is visible in freight costs from U. S. ports.

This reduction in transport costs is linked to the normalization of supply flows from the Persian Gulf. The restoration of these exports has decongested logistical chains and freed up tanker capacity, which in turn has lowered the cost of moving crude from other regions to Chinese loading terminals.

Alternative Crude Options for December

Traders report increased activity by Chinese firms in securing deliveries for December from several alternative sources. The following grades are currently attracting attention based on their premiums relative to Brent:

Country Crude Grade Indicative Premium to Brent
Angola Saturno $15-20
Equatorial Guinea Ceiba $15-20
Brazil Mero $15-20
Iraq Basrah ~$15

Market Implications

This shift does not represent a wholesale rejection of Russian crude by China. Instead, it reflects a policy of diversification, as refineries seek to build a flexible procurement basket that reduces dependence on any single supplier and allows for rapid response to price volatility.

For the Russian energy sector, this development signals intensified competition for a key Asian market. Future market positioning will depend on whether Russian exporters can offer more attractive terms amidst fluctuating marine freight rates and geopolitical instability in the Middle East.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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