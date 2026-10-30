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Iran's Northern Winter Gas Deficit Drives New Russia-Azerbaijan Swap

Business

Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran have moved into the detailed planning phase of a natural gas swap arrangement designed to resolve specific regional supply deficits. Sergey Tsivilev, Russia's Energy Minister, confirmed that the project was previously discussed at the ministerial level among the three nations. Gazprom is handling the technical implementation from the Russian side.

Gazprom, gas pipeline construction, Vyborg
Photo: Official website of OJSC Gazprom
Gazprom, gas pipeline construction, Vyborg

The immediate operational challenge driving this initiative is a seasonal supply mismatch in Iran. Although Iran holds some of the world's largest natural gas reserves, it faces a significant shortfall in its northern regions during winter. According to the Energy Committee of Iran's Chamber of Commerce, the deficit can reach 300 million cubic meters per day in the cold months. This is fundamentally a logistics and infrastructure problem rather than a lack of resource. Iran's major production hubs, such as the South Pars field, are located in the south. Transporting gas northward across the country is economically and operationally more demanding than importing Russian gas via the adjacent Azerbaijani network.

The proposed mechanism involves the transfer of approximately 2 billion cubic meters of gas annually. Under this arrangement, Russian gas would flow into Iran's northern provinces to meet local winter demand. In return, Iran would redirect gas volumes from its southern South Pars field-volumes that would otherwise be tied up in domestic distribution-toward export markets. Current primary buyers for Iranian gas include Turkey and Iraq, with Pakistan potentially joining as a customer in the future. This structure allows Iran to optimize its domestic load profile while leveraging its export capacity more effectively.

While the current negotiations focus on the 2 billion cubic meter annual volume, the strategic scope is considerably larger. A memorandum of understanding between Gazprom and Iran's National Gas Company outlines potential volumes of up to 55 billion cubic meters per year over a 30-year period. However, the existing infrastructure transiting through Azerbaijan has a current capacity of approximately 10 billion cubic meters annually. Realizing the 55 billion cubic meter target would require substantial new infrastructure development to expand transmission and processing capabilities beyond current interconnection limits.

For Russia, this arrangement serves a dual strategic purpose. It diversifies market access beyond constrained western corridors and establishes a stable gas corridor into the Middle East. By integrating with existing regional networks, Russia reinforces its position in the Southern energy markets and strengthens economic ties within a regional architecture that operates independently of Western financial and transportation infrastructures.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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