Chile's Salmon Industry Shaken: One Feed Ingredient Prevented a Catastrophic Loss

The use of functional feed additives in Atlantic salmon farming has demonstrated a 61% reduction in mortality during harmful algal blooms, according to a study published in Fish & Shellfish Immunology. Conducted at a commercial farm in Chile, the research highlights how targeted biological inputs can mitigate the impact of environmental crises on marketable fish stocks, converting a potential mass-loss event into a manageable biological stressor.

Photo: commons.wikimedia by Timothy Knepp, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Atlantic salmon

Biological Mechanism of Algal Mortality

Algal blooms trigger fish mortality through a two-stage biological collapse. Initial hypoxia occurs as algae deplete oxygen or obstruct gills, causing a critical drop in cellular energy. When oxygen levels eventually recover, the fish experience oxidative stress and systemic inflammation, which damages tissues and impairs respiratory function. The biological failure is not caused solely by the initial lack of oxygen, but by the fish's own inflammatory response to the recovery phase.

Input Trial and Survival Outcomes

The experiment divided juvenile salmon into three groups for a 90-day feeding cycle. The first group received standard feed, while the second and third received additives Pack Salud and Futerpenol ® , respectively. After the 90-day course ended, a naturally occurring algal bloom served as a real-world stress test for the fish.

Over the following six weeks, the biological data revealed a stark difference in survival rates. Salmon previously fed Futerpenol ® saw a 61% decrease in mortality compared to the control group. The Pack Salud additive provided a more modest benefit, reducing losses by 10%.

Metabolic Resistance and Marketable Output

The efficacy of the Futerpenol ® additive was attributed to the enhancement of bioresistance-the ability of the organism to withstand adverse conditions and recover metabolic stability. The additive functioned by activating macrophages to combat infection, inducing the production of interleukin-10 to prevent excessive tissue-damaging inflammation, and optimizing cellular energy expenditure to maintain antioxidant defenses.

Because the protection persisted for 45 days after the additives were removed from the diet, the results suggest that specific biological inputs can create a lasting physiological buffer. For producers, this reduces the risk of sudden inventory collapse during seasonal environmental shifts, ensuring that the biomass remains viable for harvest even after a severe ecological event.