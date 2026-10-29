World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Chile's Salmon Industry Shaken: One Feed Ingredient Prevented a Catastrophic Loss

Business

The use of functional feed additives in Atlantic salmon farming has demonstrated a 61% reduction in mortality during harmful algal blooms, according to a study published in Fish & Shellfish Immunology. Conducted at a commercial farm in Chile, the research highlights how targeted biological inputs can mitigate the impact of environmental crises on marketable fish stocks, converting a potential mass-loss event into a manageable biological stressor.

Atlantic salmon
Photo: commons.wikimedia by Timothy Knepp, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Atlantic salmon

Biological Mechanism of Algal Mortality

Algal blooms trigger fish mortality through a two-stage biological collapse. Initial hypoxia occurs as algae deplete oxygen or obstruct gills, causing a critical drop in cellular energy. When oxygen levels eventually recover, the fish experience oxidative stress and systemic inflammation, which damages tissues and impairs respiratory function. The biological failure is not caused solely by the initial lack of oxygen, but by the fish's own inflammatory response to the recovery phase.

Input Trial and Survival Outcomes

The experiment divided juvenile salmon into three groups for a 90-day feeding cycle. The first group received standard feed, while the second and third received additives Pack Salud and Futerpenol®, respectively. After the 90-day course ended, a naturally occurring algal bloom served as a real-world stress test for the fish.

Over the following six weeks, the biological data revealed a stark difference in survival rates. Salmon previously fed Futerpenol® saw a 61% decrease in mortality compared to the control group. The Pack Salud additive provided a more modest benefit, reducing losses by 10%.

Metabolic Resistance and Marketable Output

The efficacy of the Futerpenol® additive was attributed to the enhancement of bioresistance-the ability of the organism to withstand adverse conditions and recover metabolic stability. The additive functioned by activating macrophages to combat infection, inducing the production of interleukin-10 to prevent excessive tissue-damaging inflammation, and optimizing cellular energy expenditure to maintain antioxidant defenses.

Because the protection persisted for 45 days after the additives were removed from the diet, the results suggest that specific biological inputs can create a lasting physiological buffer. For producers, this reduces the risk of sudden inventory collapse during seasonal environmental shifts, ensuring that the biomass remains viable for harvest even after a severe ecological event.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Brad Pitt conceives another child with Angelina Jolie
Society
Brad Pitt conceives another child with Angelina Jolie
Portuguese President To Meet Students In Moscow And St. Petersburg During His Visit To Russia
World
Portuguese President To Meet Students In Moscow And St. Petersburg During His Visit To Russia
Popular
Russia-Iran Partnership Shifts to Pipeline Transit Mechanics

Iran positions its geographic role as a functional transit hub for Russian gas within the North-South corridor, seeking government-level formalization at the GGEF summit where 12 members control 70% of global reserves.

Russia-Iran Partnership Shifts to Pipeline Transit Mechanics
How Mother Cats Teach Kittens Hygiene, Social Boundaries, and Survival Skills
How Mother Cats Teach Kittens Hygiene, Social Boundaries, and Survival Skills
Residential Cruise Odyssey Suspended by Fuel Costs, 203 Passengers Evicted in Cambodia
China's Yuan: Global investors look beyond US assets as Beijing's strategy solidifies
Vibration Platforms Work Only as a Supplement — and Only When You Move on Them Alexander Shtorm Repurposing Damaged Garden Hoses into Plant Protection Tools Marina Lebedeva Finland and Norway Leaders Call Putin to Coordinate Positions Before Russia-US-Ukraine Talks Lyuba Lulko
Energy War Chest: Moscow Launches Financial Offensive in Africa
Finland and Norway Leaders Call Putin to Coordinate Positions Before Russia-US-Ukraine Talks
Why You Cannot Sleep During the Day After Night Shifts
Why You Cannot Sleep During the Day After Night Shifts
Last materials
Russia Pivots Gas Export Architecture Toward LNG and Eastern Markets
Russian Aviation Export Pivot Hinges on Certification of Five Indigenous Airframes and Engines
Caspian Grain Logistics: Deep-Water Transshipment Eliminates Canal Draft Constraints
Vibration Platforms Work Only as a Supplement — and Only When You Move on Them
Russia's production lag despite leading global gas reserves
Davao City activates El Niño fire contingency as vegetation incidents reach 50.5 percent
Davao City sets up center for out-of-school youth and street children
Racco-Davao seeks foster parents to close gap of 56 placements for 60 children
In Tashkent, Uzbekistan, buses now require card tap at entry
Turkmen Oil & Gas Expo: Digital tech embraced, but infrastructure gaps persist
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.