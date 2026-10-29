EU Beef Imports Jump 16% Even as Overall Agricultural Trade Slips

The European Union's beef and veal imports surged 16% during the first seven months of 2026, reaching a total value of €2.13 billion between January and July. According to agricultural trade monitoring data from the European Commission, this represents an increase of €295 million compared to the €1.84 billion recorded during the same period in 2025.

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Trade Balance and Market Flows

While the EU remains a net exporter of beef and veal, the trade surplus has narrowed. Exports totaled €3.20 billion for the period, but the trade surplus declined by €89 million to €1.07 billion, down from €1.16 billion a year prior. The demand from Turkey served as a primary driver for export revenues; shipments of all agricultural commodities to the Turkish market rose by €235 million (7%), with beef and veal shipments playing a central role in that growth.

This specific increase in beef imports and shifting export margins occurs against a broader downturn in the EU's overall agricultural trade. Total agricultural imports fell by 4% to €108.6 billion-impacted in part by declining cocoa prices-while total agricultural exports dipped 1% to €138.7 billion.