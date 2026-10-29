Russia maintains the world's largest proven natural gas reserves and ranks second globally in total extraction, according to data released by the Kremlin ahead of the eighth Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) summit in Moscow.
The Russian gas sector is currently shifting its deliverable supply architecture to compensate for the loss of traditional pipeline routes. This transformation centers on the expansion of liquefied natural gas (LNG) production and the deployment of new gas transmission pipelines toward Eastern markets. While the resource base remains vast, the ability to deliver this gas depends on the scaling of processing capacities and the construction of new infrastructure, which currently drives demand in domestic metallurgy and mechanical engineering.
Data provided by presidential aide Yuri Ushakov highlights the concentrated nature of global gas supply, with GECF member nations controlling a significant portion of both reserves and active production. The physical distribution of the market is structured as follows:
Despite the global narrative regarding the energy transition toward "green" economies, the physical demand for fossil fuels persists. Forecasts suggest global gas consumption could reach 5.2 trillion cubic meters. For Russia, this demand represents a long-term opportunity to monetize its reserves, provided the shift in transport infrastructure-from fixed pipelines to flexible LNG and Eastern routes-can keep pace with the consumption growth in Asian economies.
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Iran positions its geographic role as a functional transit hub for Russian gas within the North-South corridor, seeking government-level formalization at the GGEF summit where 12 members control 70% of global reserves.