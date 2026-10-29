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Russia Pivots Gas Export Architecture Toward LNG and Eastern Markets

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Russia maintains the world's largest proven natural gas reserves and ranks second globally in total extraction, according to data released by the Kremlin ahead of the eighth Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) summit in Moscow.

Energy System Control Center
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Energy System Control Center

Resource Base and Infrastructure Transition

The Russian gas sector is currently shifting its deliverable supply architecture to compensate for the loss of traditional pipeline routes. This transformation centers on the expansion of liquefied natural gas (LNG) production and the deployment of new gas transmission pipelines toward Eastern markets. While the resource base remains vast, the ability to deliver this gas depends on the scaling of processing capacities and the construction of new infrastructure, which currently drives demand in domestic metallurgy and mechanical engineering.

Global Market Share and Control

Data provided by presidential aide Yuri Ushakov highlights the concentrated nature of global gas supply, with GECF member nations controlling a significant portion of both reserves and active production. The physical distribution of the market is structured as follows:

  • Proven Reserves: Approximately 70% of global gas reserves are held by GECF members.
  • Global Extraction: GECF countries account for 38% of total world production.
  • Pipeline Exports: The forum members control 42% of global pipeline gas flows.
  • LNG Deliveries: 47% of global liquefied natural gas supplies originate from these nations.

Demand Constraints and Long-term Outlook

Despite the global narrative regarding the energy transition toward "green" economies, the physical demand for fossil fuels persists. Forecasts suggest global gas consumption could reach 5.2 trillion cubic meters. For Russia, this demand represents a long-term opportunity to monetize its reserves, provided the shift in transport infrastructure-from fixed pipelines to flexible LNG and Eastern routes-can keep pace with the consumption growth in Asian economies.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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