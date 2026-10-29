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Russian Aviation Export Pivot Hinges on Certification of Five Indigenous Airframes and Engines

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The Russian aviation industry is attempting to pivot from a consumer of foreign components to an exporter of engineering competencies, according to Anton Alikhanov, Minister of Industry and Trade. The shift centers on a localized technology stack developed through import substitution programs, aimed at offering systemic aviation solutions to markets seeking alternatives to Western suppliers.

PD-14 engine
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Объединенная двигателестроительная корпорация, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
PD-14 engine

The Certification Bottleneck

The transition to usable production capacity depends on the final certification of several key airframes and propulsion systems. The industry's ability to deliver on these promises remains tied to the completion of flight tests for aircraft configured with indigenous systems:

  • MC-21 and SJ-100: These flagship narrow-body and regional jets are currently in the final testing stages. Full-scale serial production is contingent upon successful certification of their import-substituted configurations.
  • Tu-214: The aircraft received a certificate of approval for design changes by late 2025, confirming the integration of domestic systems into the updated airframe.
  • Regional Propulsion and Airframes: The timeline for delivery extends into 2026, with the PD-8 engine (required for the SJ-100) and the Il-114-300 turboprop aircraft awaiting their type certificates.

From Components to Systemic Export

The Ministry of Industry and Trade views the current engineering build-up not merely as a means of renewing domestic fleets, but as a product for export. The objective is to move beyond the delivery of individual aircraft toward the export of the underlying technical expertise and sovereign systems. This strategy targets nations looking to develop independent aviation programs without reliance on global monopolies.

For domestic operators, the successful commissioning of these projects would resolve the critical bottleneck of spare parts availability and maintenance dependency on foreign geopolitical conditions, shifting the operational focus to a fully integrated domestic supply chain.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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