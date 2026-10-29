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Caspian Grain Logistics: Deep-Water Transshipment Eliminates Canal Draft Constraints

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A new floating transshipment complex (RPC) has begun operations in the northern Caspian Sea, shifting the point of grain loading from shallow river ports to deep-water anchorages. Operated by the Astra company within the Caspian cluster, the facility allows high-tonnage vessels to load cargo in open waters, effectively bypassing the draft constraints of the Volga-Caspian Shipping Canal (VKMSK).

The Caspian Sea from space
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
The Caspian Sea from space

The complex is positioned approximately three nautical miles from the exit of the VKMSK. By moving the loading node to neutral waters, vessels can now reach a draft of 4.5 meters, enabling them to utilize their full hold capacity. This operational shift has already facilitated the delivery of the first grain shipments to the Iranian port of Amirabad.

Operational Flow and Fleet Constraints

The logistics chain operates through a two-stage shuttle system to manage the transition from riverine to maritime depths. Small-draft feeder vessels transport grain and export documentation through the internal waterways to the anchorage. Once at the deep-water node, the cargo is transferred "ship-to-ship" onto larger ocean-going vessels.

To execute this transfer, Astra deployed a specialized fleet relocated from the Azov-Black Sea basin, centered around a "Ganz" type non-self-propelled floating crane with a 16-ton lifting capacity and a supporting tugboat. This configuration separates the deep-sea loading process from the fluctuating water levels of the canal, reducing turnaround time and the risk of idling.

Impact on Unit Costs and Capacity

The primary economic driver of this infrastructure is the elimination of "dead freight"-the financial loss incurred when a vessel cannot be loaded to its maximum capacity due to shallow waters at the port of origin. By decoupling the loading process from the river's draft limits, the project reduces the unit cost of transport along the North-South International Transport Corridor (INSTC).

This operational improvement supports the broader development of the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in the Astrakhan region. Astra, which became an SEZ resident in late 2024, intends to complement this maritime node with a land-based warehouse complex featuring refrigeration and packaging lines to increase overall throughput capacity.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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