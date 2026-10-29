Russia's production lag despite leading global gas reserves

Global natural gas demand is projected to rise to 5.2 trillion cubic meters by 2055, a 24% increase from the current market volume of approximately 4.2 trillion cubic meters, according to remarks made by Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov ahead of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) summit.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Марк Ульянов, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Энергетический кризис и Россия

This long-term growth trajectory underscores the continued centrality of natural gas in the global energy balance. Ushakov highlighted that the liquefied natural gas (LNG) segment is in a phase of active development, with global exports expected to reach 650 million tons within the next five to 10 years.

This projected volume significantly exceeds the figures expected for 2025, reflecting a substantial restructuring of international logistics chains and a concurrent expansion of liquefaction capacity worldwide.

Russia's Strategic Position

Amidst these shifts, Russia maintains a strategically significant role in global energy security. Ushakov noted that the country retains the world's largest proven natural gas reserves and holds the second position in actual production volumes.

This resource endowment positions the Russian energy sector to capture a substantial share of the growing global demand. The expansion of the market presents opportunities for extending export infrastructure, spanning both pipeline networks and the development of domestic LNG projects, despite ongoing geopolitical and market transformations.