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Russia Lifts Diesel Export Ban, Ships First Loads to U.S.

Business

Russian refiners have begun increasing diesel output following the government's shift from a strict export ban to a quota-based system, a policy change that has already facilitated the first shipments of Russian fuel to the United States.

Oil transportation
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Oil transportation

The shift in trade policy was implemented on October 10, replacing the hard export ban on diesel that had been in effect since July. Under the previous regime, oil companies were forced to curb production to match limited domestic sales and small volumes destined for Central Asia. The new framework, described by industry experts as similar to the regulatory model used in China, allows the state to define how much fuel must remain for the domestic market while permitting the export of surplus volumes.

This adjustment has provided immediate relief to refinery utilization rates. According to production data, daily diesel output dropped to 160,000 tons in early October before rising to 180,000 tons in mid-October after the quotas were introduced. With traditional domestic consumption in October falling to approximately 140,000 tons per day, refiners are now generating significant surpluses. Forecasts suggest the free export potential exceeds 1 million tons per month, with 200,000 to 300,000 tons expected to flow to neighboring markets in the near abroad.

The most significant development, however, is the agreement between Russian and U. S. leaders to resume diesel supplies to the American market. Although Washington maintains a broad sanctions regime, it issued a specific general license allowing U. S. buyers to purchase Russian fuel. This temporary exception is intended to stabilize global prices and address domestic shortages in the United States.

The agreed supply schedule outlines a phased return to export volumes:

  • October: An initial shipment of over 300,000 tons, noting that Russia is prepared to ship up to 500,000 tons for export in the month.
  • November: Expected deliveries of 500,000 tons.
  • Future outlook: A target to reach up to 1 million tons per month.

Alexander Novak, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister, confirmed that the country plans to restore its pre-ban export levels of 3.0 to 3.5 million tons monthly by the end of the year.

Practical execution of these agreements has already begun. Ship-tracking data from LSEG indicated that on October 23, an MR-class tanker flying the Maltese flag carried 40,000 tons of Russian diesel toward New York. The Kremlin confirmed that following this initial vessel, supplies are expected to become "rhythmic." Novak stated that three tankers are currently en route to the United States.

For the Russian economy, this development signifies a restoration of logistical chains and the ability for refineries to operate at full capacity. For the state budget, it represents an inflow of foreign currency from the sale of high-value-added petroleum products. The episode illustrates how Moscow is leveraging energy resources to adapt to external pressures while supporting its industrial sector.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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