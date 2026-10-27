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Audi Splits Chinese Operations to Halt Cannibalization Between Legacy and Local EV Brands

Business

Audi is executing a structural split of its Chinese operations to halt internal cannibalization, separating the legacy four-ring brand from a new, purely local electric vehicle sub-brand known as AUDI. This move addresses a 21.4% decline in sales over the first three quarters of 2026, totaling 321,582 units, which signals a significant loss of market share against domestic competitors. The restructuring clarifies the production and sales pipeline by assigning distinct supply chains and product roles to Audi's two joint venture partners: FAW and SAIC.

Audi Q8
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Vauxford, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Audi Q8

Allocation of Production Roles and Brand Rights

The core of the reorganization is a strict division of intellectual property rights and platform dependencies between the two Chinese partners. FAW Audi, the joint venture operating since 1988, retains exclusive rights to the classic Audi brand and the four-ring logo. This entity will continue producing and selling both internal combustion engine vehicles and electric models based on global platforms adapted for the local market.

SAIC Audi, established in 2021, will cease selling vehicles under the classic Audi mark by 2027. Instead, it will focus exclusively on the AUDI sub-brand, which is engineered on SAIC's proprietary platforms and integrated with local software ecosystems. Technically, these vehicles share only the nomenclature with the global Audi lineup; they are distinct products built for the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) segment, including hybrids and battery-electric models.

Market Performance and Delivery Constraints

The urgency of this bifurcation is driven by weak delivery figures and the need to optimize costs under Volkswagen Group's anti-crisis strategy. Data from BestSellingCarsBlog indicates that the new AUDI models have not yet achieved the volume necessary to offset the decline in the legacy brand's sales.

For the first nine months of 2026, the AUDI E5 Sportback recorded 5,556 deliveries, a figure sustained in part by significant pricing discounts. The AUDI E7X crossover, on sale from May to September, delivered 10,735 units, a total that includes grey market exports. These figures highlight the current bottleneck in consumer adoption of the new, ringless branding, which must now compete directly with leading Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers rather than relying on the European prestige of the Audi nameplate.

Strategic Transition Timeline

The transition period extends through the end of 2027. During this window, SAIC Audi is required to complete the sale of any remaining classic-brand inventory and fully pivot its production capacity toward the AUDI sub-brand. By 2028, the strategy calls for the expansion of the AUDI lineup to include at least four additional models. The success of this initiative depends on whether the production system can deliver distinct value through local technological integration, compensating for the removal of the four-ring logo that has historically served as the primary trust signal for Chinese buyers.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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