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Northern Sea Route Shifts Priority to Rescue Infrastructure Over New Icebreakers

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The Northern Sea Route (NSR) is undergoing a structural shift in its operational infrastructure. According to a presentation by Alexei Cherkunov, head of the Ministry for the Development of the Far East, the focus is moving from the initial deployment of specialized vessels to the construction of a large-scale support fleet. By 2035, the infrastructure supporting the route will expand significantly, marking a transition from basic route development to a comprehensive system for safety and navigation.

Icebreaker in the ice
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Icebreaker in the ice

Currently, the NSR support fleet consists of two nuclear icebreakers, two hydrographic vessels, and five rescue boats. Data collection and monitoring are supported by four active satellites. The expansion planned through 2035 indicates a qualitative shift in priority. While the plan includes launching 11 additional satellites and constructing four nuclear icebreakers, the primary emphasis is on the emergency rescue sector. Authorities aim to establish three specialized centers and build 41 new rescue vessels, a substantial increase from the current five-boat capacity.

This expansion in rescue capability correlates directly with the projected growth of the freight base for the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor. To maintain the route's functionality, an estimated 97 ice-class vessels will be required by 2030. The proportional increase in rescue units-increasing the capacity by an order of magnitude relative to the current fleet-reflects the necessity of scaling safety guarantees in line with the anticipated rise in cargo throughput.

The core of the navigation infrastructure remains the nuclear icebreaker fleet. At the Baltic Shipyard, owned by the United Shipbuilding Corporation, construction is ongoing on three Project 22220 universal nuclear icebreakers for Atomflot: the Chukotka, Leningrad, and Stalingrad. Designed by the TsKB Iceberg design bureau, these vessels are capable of breaking ice up to three meters thick and are intended to facilitate year-round navigation in the Western Arctic sector.

The current stage of NSR development is defined by a transition from establishing the core icebreaker capacity to building a dense network of auxiliary and rescue assets. These support structures are operationally critical; without them, the safe operation of the nearly 100 ice-class vessels expected to service the route by 2030 would be technically unfeasible.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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